ONE-OF-A-KIND IMMERSIVE JOB EVENT IS COMING TO NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: JOB SEEKERS, YOUR TIME IS NOW

Local staffing company invites job seekers to attend the free experience that will arm them with resumes, professional headshots, on-site hiring, and career confidence.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading staffing company dedicated to empowering people through opportunity, is inviting local job seekers to attend an immersive, completely free experience on Friday, March 31, aimed at providing personalized, one-on-one career consultations. Northwest Arkansas job seekers who want to gain confidence and access to job resources like resume writing, interview skills, and professional headshots, are encouraged to register and attend. Free childcare and lunch will also be available.

Insight Global’s immersive Be The Light Tour is coming to Fayetteville on Friday, March 31, to arm job seekers with resumes, headshots and career confidence.

"We're committed to inspiring and empowering job seekers with skills needed to create a brighter future," said Bree Davis, Social Impact Manager for Insight Global. "Whether you are looking for a job, or simply want to get career-ready for your next move, we are thrilled to bring this transformative experience to Northwest Arkansas. At the tour's previous stops, nine out of ten attendees left the event feeling more confident and inspired about their future."

This first-of-its-kind experience will take place on Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds (2537 North McConnell Avenue, Fayetteville, AR, 72704). It will be full of the experts, technology and tools that will help job seekers as they think about a career. Whether it's needing more access to resources, technology or even the childcare that a job search often requires, Insight Global is working to remove these barriers and meet people where they are to enable a better future for them.

A myriad of corporations will be on-site and hiring at the event, including Indeed, Walmart Corporation, Tyson Foods, City Year, Two Men and a Truck, HRC LLC, Firstar Bank, Scot Shaw State Farm, Walmart Finance Tech, Advantage Solutions (ATLAS), Farm Bureau, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, Better Homes & Gardens, and Paradox.

In addition to on-site hiring, attendees can take advantage of the following free services:

One-on-one consultations with Insight Global experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals.

with Insight Global experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals. Career Readiness Workshops on resume writing, interview skills and job hunting.

on resume writing, interview skills and job hunting. Haircuts and Styling courtesy of locally-owned A Cut Above Barber and Stylist Lounge.

courtesy of locally-owned A Cut Above Barber and Stylist Lounge. Headshot Studio complete with a wardrobe stylist and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload them to LinkedIn profiles (plus help creating a profile).

complete with a wardrobe stylist and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload them to LinkedIn profiles (plus help creating a profile). Career Networking with recruiters from Insight Global and client partners who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available.

with recruiters from Insight Global and client partners who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available. Child Care Services staffed by qualified childcare professionals.

staffed by qualified childcare professionals. Additional supportive services, including assistance for Spanish speakers and the hearing and physically impaired.

including assistance for Spanish speakers and the hearing and physically impaired. Food for fuel with locally-sourced culinary options.

with locally-sourced culinary options. Merchandise Checkout where attendees who complete the day will earn free swag.

Everyone Is Welcome

The Be The Light tour is open to anyone looking to better their job or career. In particular, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander), BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), first generation college grads, unhoused individuals, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQIA, justice impacted, single-income families, veterans, women and young adults. Throughout the country, many communities face challenges when it comes to entering the workforce or career betterment—from social and economic inequality to disenfranchisement. Insight Global is on a mission to change that, and in turn, change lives.

Insight Global is setting a goal to positively impact 15,000 job seekers by 2025, creating economic sustainability, bridging the gap by breaking generational poverty, and providing equal access and opportunity for all.

Space is limited, so registration is highly encouraged.

Contributors that Make These Dreams a Reality

A number of local and national corporate and charitable organizations are working in partnership with Insight Global to make the Be The Light tour possible. For a full list of partners, visit www.insightglobal.com/careerstart.

About Insight Global:

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 67 offices throughout the world and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

SOURCE Insight Global