ONE-OF-A-KIND IMMERSIVE JOB EVENT IS HEADING TO HOUSTON: JOB SEEKERS, YOUR TIME IS NOW

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading national staffing company dedicated to empowering people through opportunity, is inviting all local residents to attend an immersive, completely free experience this Saturday, February 18 aimed at providing personalized, one-on-one career counseling. All Houston-metro area job seekers who want to gain confidence and access to job resources like writing a resume, interview skills or headshots– are encouraged to register and attend. Free child care will also be available.

Insight Global’s Be The Light Tour is coming to Houston on Saturday, February 18 to arm job seekers with resumes, headshots and career confidence.

"We're committed to inspiring and empowering job seekers with skills needed to create a brighter future," said Bree Davis, Social Impact Manager for Insight Global. "Whether you are looking for a job, or simply want to get career ready for your next move, we are thrilled to bring this transformative experience to Houston. We kicked off our tour in Atlanta, and nine out of ten attendees felt more confident and inspired after the event. We want to bring that same confidence to our Houston community, so we encourage everyone to attend."

Mobile Career Center: Helping People through the Dignity of Work

This first-of-its-kind experience will take place on Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at POST Houston International Food Hall (401 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77002). It will be full of the experts, technology and tools that will help job seekers as they look for jobs or think about a career. Whether it's needing more access to resources, technology or even the childcare that a job search often requires, Insight Global is working to remove these barriers and meet people where they are to enable a better future for them. www.insightglobal.com/careerstart.

The mobile career center will feature FREE:

One-on-one consultations with Insight Global experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals.

with Insight Global experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals. Career Readiness Workshops on resume writing, interview skills and job hunting.

on resume writing, interview skills and job hunting. Headshot Studio complete with a stylist and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload photos to LinkedIn profiles (and create a profile).

complete with a stylist and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload photos to LinkedIn profiles (and create a profile). Career Networking with recruiters from Insight Global and client partners who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available.

with recruiters from Insight Global and client partners who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available. Child Care Services staffed by qualified childcare professionals.

staffed by qualified childcare professionals. Additional supportive services, including assistance for Spanish speakers and the hearing and physically impaired.

including assistance for Spanish speakers and the hearing and physically impaired. Food for fuel with locally-sourced, free culinary options.

with locally-sourced, free culinary options. Merchandise Checkout where attendees who complete the day will earn free swag.

Everyone Is Welcome

The Be The Light tour is open to anyone looking to better their job or career. In particular, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander), BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), first generation college grads, unhoused individuals, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQIA, justice impacted, single-income families, veterans, women and young adults. Throughout the country, many communities face challenges when it comes to entering the workforce or career betterment—from social and economic inequality to disenfranchisement. Insight Global is on a mission to change that, and in turn, change lives.

Insight Global is setting a goal to positively impact 5,000 job seekers in the first year of the tour, and 15,000 job seekers by 2025, creating economic sustainability, bridging the gap by breaking generational poverty and providing equal access and opportunity for all.

Space is limited, so registration is highly encouraged.

Contributors that Make These Dreams a Reality

A number of local and national corporate and charitable organizations are working in partnership with Insight Global to make the Be The Light tour possible, including Microsoft, LinkedIn, Floor & Décor and Alston and Bird. For a full list of partners, visit www.insightglobal.com/careerstart.

About Insight Global:

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 67 offices throughout the world and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

