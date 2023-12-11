One-Of-A-Kind Mushroom-Based Supplement So Comprehensive It Can Replace All Other Daily Supplements for Dogs. And Yes, It's Completely Safe!

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional mushrooms have been linked to an astounding 130 therapeutic activities, including antitumor, antioxidant, antiviral, and cardioprotective actions. Now, Real Mushrooms, a renowned name in the human health care industry, is building on that impressive record to create a powerful all-in-one supplement for dogs. Geared at total body health for dogs, Daily Dawg from Real Mushrooms combines the power of functional mushrooms with additional natural ingredients such as herbs and probiotics to address canine issues related to:

Joints and mobility

Immunity

Digestion

Gut health

Heart health

Weight management

Allergies

Blood sugar maintenance

Longevity

The launch comes at a time when pet supplements spending is at an all-time high. In 2022, pet parents around the world spent about USD $2.02 billion on supplements for companion animals. With the current economy, however, the creation of a potent all-in-one supplement allows pet parents to replace a cupboard full of pricey products with one affordable daily pill.

"Pet parents go to great lengths, and at great expense, to ensure health and longevity for their dogs," says Dr. Rob Silver, formulator and chief veterinary officer for Real Mushrooms. "Daily Dawg was created to be everything our dogs need to power through the day. We wanted to provide an all-in-one solution that's health-promoting for all dogs and economical for all pet parents."

In addition to the 5 Defenders Mushroom blend from Real Mushrooms, which features organic Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake, and Chaga mushrooms, Daily Dawg contains Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, herbal adaptogens, probiotics, seaweed, lignans, phytoplankton, krill, antioxidants, and fatty acids. The powerful combination of functional ingredients supports total body health and may help reduce stress, anxiety, inflammation, blood pressure, cholesterol, and the risk of cancer.

Formulated by 40-year veteran of integrative veterinary medicine, Rob Silver, DVM, MS, the blend contains no mycelium-cultured grain—only mushroom extracts in their purest form for guaranteed potency.

Daily Dawg hits shelves December 11th, 2023 and retails for $34.95.

