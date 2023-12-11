One-Of-A-Kind Mushroom-Based Supplement So Comprehensive It Can Replace All Other Daily Supplements for Dogs. And Yes, It's Completely Safe!

News provided by

Real Mushrooms

11 Dec, 2023, 08:24 ET

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional mushrooms have been linked to an astounding 130 therapeutic activities, including antitumor, antioxidant, antiviral, and cardioprotective actions. Now, Real Mushrooms, a renowned name in the human health care industry, is building on that impressive record to create a powerful all-in-one supplement for dogs. Geared at total body health for dogs, Daily Dawg from Real Mushrooms combines the power of functional mushrooms with additional natural ingredients such as herbs and probiotics to address canine issues related to:

Continue Reading
Real Mushrooms Daily Dawn Nutritional Supplement for dogs.
Real Mushrooms Daily Dawn Nutritional Supplement for dogs.
In addition to the 5 Defenders Mushroom blend from Real Mushrooms, which features organic Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake, and Chaga mushrooms, Daily Dawg contains Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, herbal adaptogens, probiotics, seaweed, lignans, phytoplankton, krill, antioxidants, and fatty acids. The powerful combination of functional ingredients supports total body health and may help reduce stress, anxiety, inflammation, blood pressure, cholesterol, and the risk of cancer.
In addition to the 5 Defenders Mushroom blend from Real Mushrooms, which features organic Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake, and Chaga mushrooms, Daily Dawg contains Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, herbal adaptogens, probiotics, seaweed, lignans, phytoplankton, krill, antioxidants, and fatty acids. The powerful combination of functional ingredients supports total body health and may help reduce stress, anxiety, inflammation, blood pressure, cholesterol, and the risk of cancer.

  • Joints and mobility
  • Immunity
  • Digestion
  • Gut health
  • Heart health
  • Weight management
  • Allergies
  • Blood sugar maintenance
  • Longevity

The launch comes at a time when pet supplements spending is at an all-time high. In 2022, pet parents around the world spent about USD $2.02 billion on supplements for companion animals. With the current economy, however, the creation of a potent all-in-one supplement allows pet parents to replace a cupboard full of pricey products with one affordable daily pill.

"Pet parents go to great lengths, and at great expense, to ensure health and longevity for their dogs," says Dr. Rob Silver, formulator and chief veterinary officer for Real Mushrooms. "Daily Dawg was created to be everything our dogs need to power through the day. We wanted to provide an all-in-one solution that's health-promoting for all dogs and economical for all pet parents."

In addition to the 5 Defenders Mushroom blend from Real Mushrooms, which features organic Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Shiitake, and Chaga mushrooms, Daily Dawg contains Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, herbal adaptogens, probiotics, seaweed, lignans, phytoplankton, krill, antioxidants, and fatty acids. The powerful combination of functional ingredients supports total body health and may help reduce stress, anxiety, inflammation, blood pressure, cholesterol, and the risk of cancer. 

Formulated by 40-year veteran of integrative veterinary medicine, Rob Silver, DVM, MS, the blend contains no mycelium-cultured grain—only mushroom extracts in their purest form for guaranteed potency.

Daily Dawg hits shelves December 11th, 2023 and retails for $34.95.

For More Information please contact: Media Contact:
Joni Kamlet
T: 1-800-263-4387
[email protected]
www.realmushrooms.com

SOURCE Real Mushrooms

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.