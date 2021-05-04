One-of-a-Kind Transplant Pregnancy Registry International Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

"We now know it is possible to have a safe pregnancy after receiving an organ transplant," said Lisa Coscia, TPRI. Tweet this

"Thanks to visionary researchers and thousands of women and men around the world who have contributed to our study, we now know that it is possible to have a safe pregnancy after receiving an organ transplant. There is nothing more gratifying than letting someone know that parenthood is within their reach," said Lisa Coscia, RN, BSN, CCTC, Research Coordinator at TPRI.

For decades, the medical community had a big problem when it came to transplants and pregnancy: extremely limited data. Researchers need large population groups to study treatments and risks, but the number of transplant recipients who have children is relatively small. TPRI fills that gap by collecting data from transplant recipients around the world.

Since its founding 30 years ago, the Transplant Pregnancy Registry International team and its collaborators have:

Tracked 2,800 parents and 4,900 pregnancies

Celebrated nearly 100 grandchildren

Presented information at 530 academic forums

Written over 200 publications based on the registry, including 76 peer-reviewed publications

Informed treatment guidelines, education to providers, and ultimately guidance to patients

Despite the progress, there is more to learn. At this time, it is not advisable for every transplant recipient who wants to have children to do so. Certain risks may be too great for some individuals. TPRI's research will continue.

"When an organ transplant recipient welcomes a child into the world, it is a miracle on top of a miracle. TPRI offers transplant recipients and their healthcare teams a tremendous family planning resource, providing important information that has enabled new generations," said Howard M. Nathan, President and CEO of the Gift of Life Donor Program.

For information about Transplant Pregnancy Registry International, visit transplantpregnancyregistry.org.

For information about Gift of Life Donor Program, visit donors1.org.

For information about Gift of Life Institute, visit giftoflifeinstitute.org.

