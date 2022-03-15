One of America's Award-Winning Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Shahram Salemy, Offers Scholarship to Help Advance Science Education - Mahin and Saifulla Salemy High School Scientific Scholarship

SEATTLE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Shahram Salemy announced submissions were open for the annual Mahin and Saifulla Salemy High School Scientific Scholarship award. Founded in 2017 in honor of his parents, Dr. Salemy's scholarship is open to high school seniors in the United States with an interest in science who have been accepted to and will attend a U.S. college (either a 4-year institution or community college). The winning student will be awarded $1000 and will be notified by Dr. Salemy or a representative. The scholarship award is given approximately 60-90 days after the application deadline – in the form of a check payable to the recipient's accepting college.

"It is my honor to offer this scholarship each year and I'm always thrilled to meet the recipients," said Dr. Salemy. "The past couple of years have been especially tough for high school students in light of the pandemic. But many of our past scholarship recipients have also worked through multiple life difficulties and tragic personal situations – always with grit, resilience, and drive that would be the envy of any practicing surgeon. So, it always gives me great joy to acknowledge these students' dedication."

Scholarship Eligibility and Application Process

Written application

Personal statement

Three references (teachers or employers)

In-person or other interview

Official school transcripts are not required

Application deadline: June 30, 2022 .

About Dr. Shahram Salemy, MD FACS

Dr. Salemy is a distinguished and esteemed multiple award-winning Plastic Surgeon practicing in the Seattle and Tri-Cities, Washington areas. As an educator, Dr. Salemy is one of the very few distinguished plastic surgeons in Washington to be appointed as a Clinical Assistant Professor in The University of Washington's Department of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery.

As a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Salemy trains plastic surgery chief residents in the area of cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Salemy is a graduate of Yale University and The Yale School of Medicine, and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and has been named "One of America's Top Plastic Surgeons" multiple years. With a special interest in breast enhancement, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation, Dr. Salemy utilizes the latest cosmetic surgery techniques, tailoring his treatment plan to the patient's individual needs and desires. His goal is for each and every patient to have a positive experience – always performed in a safe and confidential environment – with an outstanding and lasting result.

