One of America's Oldest Non-profits Parades Through Old Las Vegas Joining Thousands From Across the Globe in Native Dress

Founded in 1917, Lions International concludes its Centennial year at the MGM Grand this week during their 101st international convention convening their global army of volunteers to tackle universal needs ranging from blindness to hunger and now diabetes, announced as Lions' new signature cause last year.

WHO: 15,000 volunteers from 125 countries in native dress with 25 marching bands and floats

WHAT: Lions International Parade of Nations

WHEN: Saturday, June 30, 2018, at 8:30 a.m.-noon

WHERE: 4th Street between Bonneville Ave. and Stewart Ave.

WHY: To demonstrate global unity and celebrate Lions International's 101st year as the world's largest volunteer organization.

"I joined the Lions club because they helped my kids by providing funding for and taking them on educational outreach trips abroad," said Judi Temple, a member of the Black Mountain Lions Club in Las Vegas and a diabetic. "Now that Lions has taken on diabetes, my role has expanded. I can help educate my local community and also create global awareness about this life-changing disease which impacts so many around the world."

With 1.5 million members in 200 countries. Lions International volunteers play a big role in communities worldwide, aiding an estimated 96 million people each year and donating tens of millions of dollars. For every one Lions club volunteer, 70 people are helped.

For more information about Lions International, visit lionsclubs.org, #LCICon Follow @lionsclubs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-of-americas-oldest-non-profits-parades-through-old-las-vegas-joining-thousands-from-across-the-globe-in-native-dress-300674767.html

SOURCE Lions International

Related Links

http://www.lionsclubs.org

