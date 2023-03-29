One of Asia's Biggest International Film Festivals Accredited by the Academy Awards® Short Shorts Film Festival 2023

This Anniversary year's theme is "UNLOCK" in hopes of opening the door to the future of cinema



【June 6（Tue）～June 26（Mon）Online Venue April 27（Thu)】

SHIBUYA, Japan, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 (SSFF & ASIA), accredited by the Academy Awards, will be held from June 6th (Tue) to June 26th (Tue) at various venues in Tokyo and will also start streaming at Online Venue (April 27th~).

https://shortshorts.org/2023/en/

SSFF & ASIA 2023 Main Visual

This year, SSFF & ASIA is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its International Competition and the 20th anniversary of its Asia-Japan Competition.

Over the past 25 years, SSFF & ASIA has received 107,844 submissions from around the world, submissions from 99,571 directors, and more than 850,000 people have attended the festival. The festival has been held in Japan, United States, Mexico, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Singapore.

While being mindful of the festival community that has cultivated over the years, with our filmmakers and supporters, in hopes to "UNLOCK" a new way of being, SSFF & ASIA will continue to launch a platform that will manage and connect creators and supporters. Such as the "Unlock -Jumping into a New World- Program," a series of films that depict the life after COVID, and festival's promotion video contest where audience could vote using NFTs.

Since the pandemic, we are also having filmmakers visit Japan for the first time in three years. This year, a total of 5196 films were submitted to the festival from 120 countries and regions around the world. The festival gathered a number of short films that truly reflect the world today, such as a drama that depicts families under the Ukraine and Russia' s war and an animation film produced by A. We strongly feel that there is a power to "film" to liberate people's hearts and emotions, even through the changes of technology over time.

The screening lineup for the Official Competition (International, Asia International, and Japan Live Action, Non-Fiction, and Animation categories), which can lead to Academy Award nominations and other selected films, will be announced on April 27 (Thu).

【SSFF & ASIA 2023 Outline】

Period ：June 6（TUE）～ June 26（MON）

Online Venue : April 27 (THU）～ July 9（SUN）

Screening：several venues in Tokyo & online

& online Admission： Free ※some events may be charged

