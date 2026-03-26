One of Asia's Largest Academy Award® Accredited Festivals to Open May 25 in Tokyo and Online

Theme "Cinema Engineering" Explores Future of Film with 5,000 Global Entries and New Sensory "Food" & "Art" Programs

TOKYO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2026, an Academy Award® accredited international short film festival, will be held from May 25 (Mon) to June 10 (Wed), 2026, at multiple venues in Tokyo and via its global online platform (online through June 30). This 28th edition introduces the theme "Cinema Engineering," focusing on the intentional design of cinematic experiences—merging AI, vertical video, and sensory storytelling to resonate with human perception. https://www.shortshorts.org/2026/en/index.html

2026 Festival Highlights

SSFF & ASIA 2026 Theme: Cinema Engineering "AI is no longer a magic trick; it is a 'brush of light' just like a camera or lighting," says Tetsuya Bessho, President of SSFF & ASIA . "We seek the true value of the movie experience by engineering both technology and analog sensibilities to project hope onto a confused society" . LiLiCo, SSFF & ASIA 2026 Ambassador, adds: "This is the most wonderful time of year where we meet

Massive Global Scale: Approximately 5,000 short films were submitted from over 100 countries and regions.



Voices from Conflict Zones: The lineup includes powerful narratives from countries facing the hardships of war, including Iran, Israel, Palestine, Yemen, Syria, and Ukraine.



Sensory "Food" & "Art" Programs: The festival will feature special programs dedicated to "Food and Memory" and multidisciplinary "Art" (dance, music, animation), with some screenings held in unique settings like traditional tatami rooms.



Record AI Integration: A historic high of 368 AI-integrated works were submitted, showcasing trends such as AI-generated music and a partnership with the WORLD AI FILM FESTIVAL.



New Landmark Venue: The opening ceremony and red carpet will take place at "MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives," a new experimental museum designed by architect Kengo Kuma.

Leadership Perspectives

"AI is no longer a magic trick; it is a 'brush of light' just like a camera or lighting," says Tetsuya Bessho, President of SSFF & ASIA. "We seek the true value of the movie experience by engineering both technology and analog sensibilities to project hope onto a confused society." LiLiCo, SSFF & ASIA 2026 Ambassador, adds: "This is the most wonderful time of year where we meet the 'soul' of the works and the creators. It is the world's most welcoming and home-like film festival."

【SSFF & ASIA 2026 Overview】

Monday, May 25th: Opening Ceremony

Tuesday, May 26th to Tuesday, June 9th: Screening at Tokyo

Wednesday, June 10th: Award Ceremony

Online Venue: Monday, May 25 th to Tuesday, June 30 th

to Tuesday, June 30 Venues: MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives

Akasaka Intercity Conference、Euro Live,

WITH HARAJUKU

Official Website:

https://www.shortshorts.org/2026/en/index.html

Full Lineup Announcement: Scheduled for April 23, 2026.



Media Contact

Fuyumi Tanaka

+81354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE SSFF & ASIA 2026