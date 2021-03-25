One of Asia's Largest Short Film Festivals in Tokyo, Accredited by the Academy AwardsⓇ: Presenting Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 From June 11th to June 21st

TOKYO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to officially present Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2021, taking place in Tokyo and online, from Friday, June 11th to Monday, June 21st (global online screening will begin on Tuesday, April 27th).

This year's theme is "CINEMADventure" – a blend of the words CINEMA, AD (advertisement), ADVENTURE, and VENTURE.

SSFF & ASIA 2021 Main Visual Official Competition supported by Sony

How are filmmakers around the world creating and embracing the world of cinema? How are they venturing to make adventurous, daring films? In recent years, many filmmakers have even branched out into the world of ads, or advertising. As an international short film festival, we hope to bring together all filmmakers, audiences, and supporters to experience our "CINEMADventure."

SSFF & ASIA's Official Competition supported by Sony is an opportunity for filmmakers to be considered for the Short Films category at the Academy Awards. With a total of 10 categories including the Official Competition supported by Sony, we have received over 6000 entries from about 120 different countries and regions. The Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony is a new category, and yet in this age of technology, it has caught the attention of many filmmakers. We have received over 900 submissions from all over the world, the largest number of entries a new category at SSFF & ASIA has ever received.

This year, we are proud to be collaborating with Sony once again, the sole supporter of the Official Competition (International, Asia International, and Japan competitions). Sony has long supported the dreams of creators as an entertainment company powered by the latest technology.

Additionally, Sony Mobile Communications supports the Smartphone Film Competition, an opportunity to push the limits of creativity and redefine filmmaking. We are happy to announce that Sony Mobile Communications will be supporting this competition again in 2022.

