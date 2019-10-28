One Of Europe's Top Selling Chocolate Bars Makes U.S. Debut With Kinder Bueno "Sweeteasy" Pop-Up In New York City

Guests at Sweeteasy will be taken on a journey through the flavors and textures that make up Kinder Bueno. The unexpected surprises found in each of the Sweeteasy rooms spotlight and bring to life the bar's three layers and key ingredients: the smooth milk chocolate, crispy wafer, creamy hazelnut filling and the delicate dark chocolate drizzle. In addition to drool-worthy stations, the Sweeteasy is packed with hidden treasures like secret doors and even a Kinder Bueno vault, offering attendees an experience that social media dreams are made of.

"Kinder Bueno is unlike any other chocolate bar in the U.S., which is why we're thrilled to showcase its premium, multifaceted taste to the public with our Sweeteasy," said Noah Szporn , Vice President of Marketing, Kinder®, North America. "Each element of the Sweeteasy experience is carefully crafted to mimic the individual layers of a Kinder Bueno bar, offering attendees interactive and unexpected ways to engage and share."

All aspects of the pop-up go beyond expectation – much like the Kinder Bueno bar itself. With its milk and dark chocolate, crispy wafer and creamy hazelnut filling, Kinder Bueno has been delighting consumers worldwide for more than 29 years. As one of Europe's top selling chocolate bars, Kinder Bueno is poised to win over the hearts and taste buds of U.S. chocolate lovers.

The Kinder Bueno Sweeteasy will be open for consumers twenty-one years of age and older on November 8 and 9. Space is limited and viewings are by reservation only; chocolate lovers, foodies and fun-seekers can reserve a spot at https://nvite.com/kinderbueno/us. The pop-up is located in New York City at 537 W 27th Street and will be open on Friday, November 8 from 6PM to 12AM EDT and Saturday, November 9 from 4PM to 10PM EDT.

To continue the celebration, Kinder Bueno has an extra sweet offer for those eager to get a first taste of America's newest chocolate bar. Beginning today at approximately 12 PM EDT, Ferrero is giving away 2,000 free Kinder Bueno bars to the first fans that engage with special posts today on Twitter and in its Instagram story, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary to participate or receive a sample, and participants must live in an area serviced by Doordash or FedEx in the US to be eligible. Rules and Restrictions apply, see full details here: https://kinderbueno.fooji.com/#rules.

Kinder Bueno is now available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores with an MSRP of $1.29 per bar for the two bar size and $1.99 for the four bar sharing size. For more information on the Kinder Bueno brand and where to find Kinder Bueno in stores, please visit www.KinderBueno.com. You can also check out the Kinder U.S. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for additional updates.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionery market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with TIC TAC® mints and continues to bring U.S. families joy through FERRERO ROCHER® fine hazelnut chocolates, NUTELLA® The Original Hazelnut Spread®, KINDER JOY® toy and treat and FANNIE MAY chocolates. For more information, follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter.

About Kinder Bueno

Kinder® is the second largest chocolate brand in the world, and is just one of the confectionery brands owned by Italian company, Ferrero Group. Kinder Bueno is a unique chocolate bar with a taste experience that defies expectations. Beneath a blanket of smooth milk chocolate lies a thin, crispy wafer filled with a creamy hazelnut filling, all topped with a delicate, dark chocolate drizzle. Both individually wrapped Kinder Bueno bars are satisfying but not heavy, with a texture that is anything but expected. Launched in 1990 and now available in 60 countries around the world from Brazil to Hong Kong to South Africa, Kinder Bueno originated from a desire to provide young adults with a premium, sophisticated chocolate experience. Its introduction to the U.S. market in 2019 follows the incredibly successful launch of Kinder Joy in 2017.

