One of Florida's Top Legal, Tax and Wealth Preservation Specialists, John Iannucci, Offers Series on Income Tax Reduction and Estate Tax Elimination

BONIA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accumulating $1 million dollars is a rare feat, accomplished by only three- and one-half percent of Americans. A mere one-half of one percent have accumulated $5 million or more, according to Spectrum Group.

"To be successful financially requires skill and determination. The principles and skills to successfully preserve, protect and pass on that wealth are very different than the principles and skills required to accumulate that kind of wealth," said John Iannucci, J.D., LL.M, Author, Speaker, Attorney and Wealth Preservation Specialist.

The USA Today reported, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings - rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years - make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

This new series of private and public briefings educates and equips successful business owners, executives and professionals against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail retirement.

Attendees to the fast-paced, 77-minute presentation will discover the five economic and financial storms brewing on the horizon, the major fears of today's retirees, and the four keys to an abundant retirement, along with real world examples.

Besides unnecessary taxes, one of the little-known pitfalls is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. It can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle. According to Forbes magazine, "Americans paid an estimated $5.8 billion in penalties on retirement account withdrawals. (That's in addition to the regular tax owed on those withdrawals.)"

In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful."

During the briefing, Iannucci shows attendees how to:

Create substantial income tax deductions.

Avoid double taxation on your "targeted" retirement accounts.

Legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds, and real estate.

Reduce and even eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

Convert unused assets into an income you can't outlive.

Save taxes using strategies the IRS and congress want you to use.

"There will be nothing to buy if you are our guest at one of our briefings, just valuable and usable information. Every attendee will receive a free action guide to help them avoid the costliest money mistakes," said Iannucci.

The briefings are held at noon and early evening and are by invitation only.

Registration is available by calling Iannucci's firm, ILG Private Wealth, at 877-228-9910 or going online at www.ILGPW.com.

About John Iannucci, J.D., LL.M

John Iannucci, J.D., LL.M, is a nationally recognized Author, Speaker, Attorney and Wealth Preservation Specialist. He is the Co-Author of "RETIRE ABUNDANTLY" and "BUILD WEALTH Like A Shark," with Kevin Harrington, original Shark on ABC TV's hit series, Shark Tank.

As Founder and CEO of ILG Private Wealth, Inc., John, and his team have been helping successful business owners, executives and professionals preserve, protect and pass on their wealth through a multi-disciplinary, integrated wealth preservation process since 1984. To successfully integrate income and capital gains tax reduction, cash flow enhancement, investment growth, risk reduction, asset protection, charitable leveraging and estate tax elimination requires a multi-disciplinary skillset and experience that John and his team bring to every client.

