One of Forbes' Best-In-State Financial Advisors to Hold Alzheimer's Awareness Events

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With April being Financial Literacy Month, and May 13th being Mother's Day, Julia Carlson, CEO and Founder of Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, is a great example of how a woman with a dream can empower so many others. Julia has a passion to help others by inspiring them to change their behaviors to pursue abundance and financial freedom. Julia's desire is for clients to feel like they are extended family when they decide to become a member of Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group.

Alzheimer’s Tsunami – Learn How to Protect Your Family and Finances Julia Carlson, CEO and Founder of Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group

In this spirit, Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group is holding two Alzheimer's Tsunami events on May 3 to help spread awareness about the disease and its impact on families and their finances.

The "Alzheimer's Tsunami – Learn How to Protect Your Family and Finances" event information says,

"Alzheimer's disease is like a tsunami that is sweeping through our country. Every 66 seconds someone in America is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. It is the 6th leading cause of death in America and the only disease in the top 10 we cannot stop, slow down or prevent.

Speaker Jack Broyles has created a compelling and powerful presentation on this topic, designed to help educate you about:

What is Alzheimer's disease

How families are impacted by the disease

The staggering costs of the disease

The warning signs

Steps you can take to protect your family

Lunch included

Jack Broyles has been in the Financial Services Industry for more than 30 years. Having lost both parents to Alzheimer's, Jack is passionate about educating others about the disease. He created "The Alzheimer's Tsunami" and speaks to financial advisors and their clients nationwide about the physical, mental, emotional and financial ramifications of Alzheimer's disease. Raising awareness about this devastating disease has become a major part of his life's work."

The commitment of Julia Carlson and Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group to live out the promise of caring deeply about every client and their financial life shows through the offer of such events.

This last month, she paired up with Karen Wohlwend, to hold a seminar on Women Health and Wealth, as a way to empower and educate the women around her. On March 10th in Portland, Oregon, Julia also held a Women Wealth and Wisdom event, where she teamed up with Dr. Tracey Adams, and Holli Rajaratnam to go on a journey of emotional intelligence and how to overcome life's struggles to financial fitness. As a mother and a female wealth advisor, she is passionate about helping other women be inspired to follow their dreams.

When asked about why she does all of this, Julia said, "I know to my core that the work I am doing is my calling. To me it has always been about helping people win with money."

Julia found this calling years ago and then, in 2000, when she was recruited by a financial services company out of Portland, she saw it as a chance to do what she loved and be her own boss. She's worked hard at it and found success; becoming a top producer in Oregon within just a couple of years and growing her dream into Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, which has offices throughout Oregon and South West Washington. Today, she has been awarded multiple times for her work, including being named on Forbes' Best-In-State list.

Along with her business success, Julia is an active member in her community. She is a member of Yaquina Toastmasters, a club that is a part of an international public speaking organization in Newport. As a member the local Rotary club in Newport, and Paul Harris Fellow, Julia works with the Rotarians to end sex trafficking, host career days at the local high school, and several other community projects. She is also a member of the Chamber of Commerce for Newport, Oregon and writes a financial column for the Newport News Times.

To find out more about the Alzheimer's events to be held in Corvallis and Salem, Oregon go to: http://www.financialfreedomwmg.com/events. And join Julia live on Facebook with her weekly financial tip at https://www.facebook.com/FinancialFreedomWealthManagementGroup/ or https://www.facebook.com/juliacarlsonfitmoney/. Or connect with Julia on Twitter (https://twitter.com/fitmoneydr) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/juliamcarlson/).

