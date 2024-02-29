One Of Idaho's Top Retirement Advisors, David Tidwell, Co-Authors New Book on Avoiding Retirement Pitfalls and Mistakes

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three out of four retirees (73%) are not "very confident" that they "will have enough money to live comfortably" throughout their retirement years. This is the lowest level of confidence in a decade according to the 2023 Retirement Confidence Survey, the longest running survey of its kind.

"Retiring is the reward for a lifetime of hard work and disciplined saving. It's always been a challenge to get the most out of your savings. In today's unpredictable financial environment, it requires a integrated balance of income tax reduction, lifestyle and cash flow enrichment, investment enhancement, risk defense, health care protection, and legacy creation. I believe that retirees who have worked hard deserve to fully enjoy their retirement years," says financial educator, author, speaker and retirement advisor, David Tidwell.

Retire Abundantly, co-authored by Tidwell, educates retirees against costly mistakes and little-known missteps that often derail a secure retirement, as well as spoil dreams of a family legacy.

Tidwell learned the value of hard work and discipline from his father, grandfather and Canyon County farmers. Applying these lessons in sports led him to a successful college sports career, including a national championship. Applying these lessons in business has led him to a successful career helping Federal employees, business owners and widows retire with freedom and confidence.

This easy-to-read book is not laden with theory or jargon. Rather it is filled with practical principles and real-world examples. It begins by exposing how and why the financial and investment advisory industry has left many retirees confused, along with common misconceptions that the industry and financial media have led people to believe.

It outlines the three major retirement mistakes and includes a very helpful section detailing twelve challenging retirement obstacles. The book outlines solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates concepts covered in the book.

Another interesting and informative feature of the book is its collection of real-life stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout. The book concludes by showing readers how to take the next step for informed planning of their retirement and wealth goals.

"Retirement is not one-size-fits-all. We use our decades of experience and expertise to help you avoid the retirement pitfalls and risks, while looking to help you maximize your lifestyle. We help people make their dreams of a lifetime come true, with a customized plan and ongoing advice and counsel. We walk with our clients through the ups and downs to help them have freedom and confidence throughout retirement," said David Tidwell.

About David Tidwell

David Tidwell is a nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Retirement Specialist. As the Founder and President of Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. and Author of "The Retirement Freedom Guide," he and his team help Federal employees, business owners and widows retire with freedom and confidence. David and his wife, Roma, are the parents of six children and five grandchildren. David enjoys time with family, volunteering in Church, being in the mountains and studying American history.

