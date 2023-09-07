One of Illinois' Top Federal Retirement Specialists, Jason Provost, Co-Author's New Book, "Retire Abundantly" to Help Retired Federal Employees Avoid Tax and Financial Pitfalls

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four million people in the U.S. are employees of the Federal Government.

"Retire Abundantly," a book newly co-authored by Jason Provost, CFP®, offers Federal physicians, nurses, law enforcement professionals and other Federal employees, wisdom, advice and principles on how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes to create a greater lifestyle and legacy.

Retire Abundantly Jason D. Provost

Like every other American, the unprecedented financial and economic uncertainty has caused even financially successful people to step into retirement with more questions and less confidence.

USA Today reported, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings – rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years – make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

"There are no one-size-fits-all answers for life-long Federal employees to maximize their federal benefits so that they fully enjoy their retirement without fear, worry or doubt. Off-the-shelf financial, tax, investment, and estate solutions are designed for 97 percent of Americans who do not work for the Federal government and have not successfully saved at least $1 million dollars," said Jason Provost, Federal educator, author, speaker and Federal retirement specialist.

"For Federal physicians, nurses, law enforcement professionals, wading through the labyrinth of options to maximize their benefits is impossible without a trained specialist with a time-tested process. Many decisions have to be made. Some of the decisions are irrevocable – they can never be changed, even if they turn out to be wrong. There is a lot to lose by making poor decisions."

The book is easy to read and filled with powerful tax saving information. It exposes how and why the retirement planning industry has left some retirees adrift. It also identifies common and costly myths that many retirees have been led to believe and three little known retirement mistakes.

The book outlines solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates the concepts detailed in the book. Another interesting and informative feature of the book is a set of real-life stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout. The book ends by showing readers how to take the next step in their own retirement planning.

"I believe that hard working Federal employees who are financially successful and serious about their money deserve to be fully informed and to know their options," says Provost.

For additional retirement resources, visit www.ProvostFS.com.

About Jason D. Provost, CFP®

Jason D. Provost, CFP® is a recognized Federal Benefits Educator, Author, Speaker and Financial Planner, whom you may have seen in CBS, and FOX network affiliates and Yahoo Finance, Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, Morningstar, Street Insider, and others.

He is the Co-Author of "RETIRE ABUNDANTLY" and "RETIRE Like A SHARK – Insights from 36 of North America's Leading Authorities," with Kevin Harrington, original "Shark" on ABC TV'S EMMY award-winning hit series, Shark Tank.

As Founder and CEO of Provost Financial Services, Jason and his team have been helping successful Federal physicians, nurses, law enforcement professionals and other Federal employees maximize their benefits and preserve, protect, and pass on their hard-earned wealth since 2001.

For more retirement resources, call (630) 796-7290 or go to www.ProvostFS.com.

