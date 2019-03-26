One of Indiana's Top Private Wealth Advisors, Terry DuPont, Co-Authors New Book to Cut Taxes and Avoid Wealth Mistakes

ROANN, Ind., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Retire Abundantly," a new book co-authored with Terry E. DuPont, CRPS, CWPP offers business owners, executives and professionals, wisdom, advice and principles on how to reduce income taxes and estate taxes to create a greater lifestyle and legacy.

"Accumulating wealth is a difficult task today. Many don't understand that the principles to successfully preserve, protect and pass-on wealth are different than the principles to accumulate wealth," says Terry DuPont, founder and CEO of DuPont Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor and Legal Fiduciary firm.

The new book educates and equips successful individuals and families against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail their lifestyle in retirement.

DuPont shares, "It is my moral and professional responsibility to provide leadership and guidance in helping people cut through all the misleading, conflicting information and confusion that's out there, so they can make wise decisions leading to a life of success, meaning and significance. As a result of widely-held myths about wealth, many are making some costly mistakes and are not even aware of it."

Running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle, according to DuPont. The Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

The easy to read book is not laden with technical jargon but is filled with real world wisdom on wealth preservation and protection. It begins by exposing how and why the wealth and retirement planning industry has left many adrift, along the myths that many have been led to believe. It also details the three major retirement mistakes that many are making.

The book details the 12 biggest wealth obstacles that hinder those who have successfully accumulated wealth from preserving, protecting and passing-on that wealth to future generations and causes they care about deeply. The book concludes outlining the solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates the concepts detailed in the book.

The book also includes a set of real-life stories of wealth failure and success, along with how to take the next step in your lifestyle and wealth planning.

"It's my desire to get this book into the hands of every hard-working person who has accumulated wealth. I want them to have all the best available and appropriate choices to design, control and achieve your own bright and sunny future. It is our mission to help individuals and families to plan, implement, and manage every phase of their Pre and Post Retirement Life, insuring their Golden Years are 'Truly Golden'. We take the guesswork and uncertainty out of retirement," says DuPont.

About TERRY E. DUPONT, CRPS, CWPP

Terry DuPont is a recognized retirement educator, author, speaker, and private wealth advisor. He is founder and CEO of DuPont Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor and Legal Fiduciary firm, where he and his team provide integrated wealth management services and customized financial solutions for individuals, professionals and businesses. They plan, implement, and manage every phase of their clients' pre- and post-retirement life, insuring their Golden Years are 'Truly Golden!'

Terry is a Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist, Certified Wealth Preservation Planner and Certified Philanthropic Developer. He is a much sought-after speaker and founder of DreamCatchers Initiative, a non-profit for personal and business leadership, utilizing new world cultural teachings and breakthrough thinking.

