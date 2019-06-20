One of Iowa's Top Wealth Advisors, Jeff Busbee, Co-Authors New Book on How to Avoid Costly Retirement Mistakes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirees and others are educated against money mistakes and expensive missteps in new book by Jeff Busbee, CFP®.

Building wealth over a lifetime is one thing. Successfully planning, preserving, and passing on that wealth is another.

Business owners, executives, and professionals will gain wisdom, concepts and practical advice on how to enjoy a great retirement and leave a lasting legacy in "Retire Abundantly," a new book co-authored by Jeff Busbee, CFP®, financial educator, author, speaker, and wealth advisor.

"Only three percent of Americans are able to accumulate one million dollars or more, which makes them extraordinary. But many don't understand that the rules to successfully plan, preserve, protect and pass on their wealth are very different than the rules needed to successfully accumulate that wealth," said Busbee.

The new book educates those families with accumulated wealth against costly mistakes and little-known missteps that often derail the retirement lifestyle they planned, as well as spoil best-laid plans for a legacy.

Busbee adds, "Business owners, executives or professionals who have successfully built wealth face different retirement obstacles than the typical family. As a result of popular myths about money and wealth, many are unaware of very expensive mistakes they are making today, even those with a team of well-meaning advisors."

For example, Busbee says, "Running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle. The Wall Street Journal reported that "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break their rules.

The easy-to-read book is not laden with theory or jargon. Rather it is filled with practical principles and real-world examples. It begins by exposing how and why the financial and investment advisory industry has left many investors confused, along with common misconceptions that the industry and financial media has led them to believe.

It outlines the three major retirement mistakes and includes a very helpful section detailing twelve challenging retirement obstacles. The book concludes with solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates concepts outlined in the book.

Another interesting and informative feature of the book is the collection of real-life stories of failure and success sprinkled throughout. The book concludes by showing readers how to take the next step for informed planning of their retirement and wealth goals.

Jeff Busbee continues, "Our mission is to help hard working families fully enjoy their hard-earned wealth, then preserve, protect and pass it on to positively impact their families and causes they care about deeply. That's why I want people to read this book."

About Jeff Busbee, CFP®

Jeff Busbee, CFP® is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Wealth Advisor. As the Founder and CEO of Busbee Wealth Strategies, LLC, he and his team help executives, business owners and individuals fully enjoy their hard-earned wealth while preserving it to positively impact their families and causes they care about deeply.

Jeff is the creator of the Improving the Health of Your Wealth process and a speaker at various organizations and foundations, including Kirkwood Community College Foundation and the Cedar Rapids Medical Education Foundation.

He is the past president of the Cedar Rapids Noon Lions Club, where he received their highest award, the Melvin Jones Fellow award. At his church, his leadership includes serving as Elder, Trustee and Board Moderator. Jeff likes to spend his free time biking, fly fishing and traveling with his wife to visit their two sons.

Contact:

Jeff Busbee

216758@email4pr.com

319-777-0808

SOURCE Busbee Wealth Strategies, LLC