One of Maryland's Leading Retirement Planning Specialists, David Muela, Offers Retirees a Complimentary Series of Briefings with Ideas on How to Trim Taxes

SPARKS, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to recent economic factors, millions of Americans are facing stiff challenges to retire and stay retired. Retired executives, professionals and business owners are invited to a free, private briefing to find out how to potentially reduce income taxes and estate taxes.

"Today's retirees face significant challenges and obstacles to enjoying the reward for a lifetime of labor and sacrifice and I believe they deserve to be fully informed about their options to enhance their income and lifestyle," said David Muela, CFP®.

This new series of briefings educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail their retirement. The fast-paced, 77-minute presentation explores what are considered the 7 major retiree fears and concerns: living too long, running out of money, taxes, inflation, the federal government deficit, health care costs, and not passing on family values.

Muela continues, "Allianz reported that 2 out of 3 older Americans fear running out of money more than dying. Imagine working hard and saving your entire life, and then being afraid of running out of money during retirement. The fear of running out of money is not unfounded, yet retirees deserve to live with greater confidence and freedom in retirement."[1]

Besides taxes, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost retirees a bundle. According to CNBC, "Americans lose an estimated $5.7 billion in penalties on retirement account withdrawals. (That's in addition to the regular tax owed on those withdrawals.)"[2]

In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful."[3]

During the briefing, Muela shows attendees how to:

Create potentially substantial income tax deductions.

Avoid double taxation on your "targeted" retirement accounts.

Legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds and real estate.

Reduce and perhaps eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

Convert unused assets into an income you can't outlive.

Save taxes using strategies the IRS and Congress want you to use.

"There will be nothing to buy at this briefing, just valuable and usable information, said David Muela, CFP®.

The briefings are held at noon and early evening and are by invitation only. To obtain an invitation, contact his office at 410-560-3434.

Muela continues, "I believe that people who have worked hard and saved for retirement deserve to enjoy greater confidence and freedom in retirement, not merely to survive. I hope people take advantage of our free Briefings. They are filled with retirement nuggets and tips and attendees seem to have a fun time."

About David Muela

David Muela, CFP® is a nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Planning Specialist. As Managing Director of Integrated Capital Management Group, Muela and his team have been helping business owners, executives and professionals enhance their income and lifestyle, and preserve, protect and pass on their wealth to family and charity since 1999.

David enjoys educating, whether speaking at multiple organizations like the National Association of Retired Federal Employees or teaching through his ongoing public seminar series.

David and Kim, his wife since 1984, enjoy spending time with their two grown sons, Avrey and Evan, fitness, golfing, and working outdoors on their small farm.

