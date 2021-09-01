PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With all the financial and economic uncertainty, many successful people are heading into retirement with less confidence and more questions. The number of people retiring spiked in 2020 to over 46 million in 2020, according to Statista.com.

Michael J. MacDougal One of New Jersey’s Top Private Wealth Advisors, Michael J. MacDougal, Co-Author’s New Book, ‘Retire Like A Shark” to Help Retirees Avoid Tax and Financial Pitfalls

USA Today reports, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings – rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years – make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

There are no one-size-fits-all answers to retire in today's world filled with challenges never before faced by retirees.

"Cookie cutter financial, estate and tax answers and solutions work fine with the average person. Once someone becomes successful, specialized insights and strategies are required to successfully retire and pass on a lasting legacy," said Michael J. MacDougal, financial educator, author, speaker and private wealth advisor.

That's the idea behind the newest book, "Retire Like A Shark," from Kevin Harrington and Scott Keffer. They have assembled an all-star cast of wealth, financial, investment and business advisors from across North America to write a chapter on the keys to retire with confidence, security and joy.

"I was honored to get the opportunity to co-author a book with original Shark, Kevin Harrington. I've learned some good business wisdom watching the successful entrepreneurs on Shark Tank. I'm excited to share some good financial and retirement wisdom with our readers," said MacDougal.

Readers will discover tax, financial, and investment keys, methods and tips, along with an opportunity for additional retirement resources, from over 30 leading authorities.

Besides gaining fame on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand, a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making dozens of millionaires. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

"It's part of my mission to educate successful business owners, executives, physicians and athletes on the options they have to preserve their hard-earned money," said MacDougal.

The book is scheduled to arrive on bookstore shelves in the first quarter of 2022.

About Michael J. MacDougal

Michael J. MacDougal, is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Private Wealth Advisor, whom you may have seen in NJBIZ or heard on WMTR. As a Private Wealth Advisor and Managing Partner of the Financial Institute for Physician Specialists, Mike and his team have been helping successful business owners, executives, physicians and athletes preserve, protect and pass on their wealth since 1995. He shares his leadership skills with many organizations, including Board Member and Finance Committee Member of YMCA Camp Mason. When he is not helping clients, Mike loves to spend time with his children and grandchildren, along with tree farming, gardening and jujitsu. Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Summit Financial, LLC, a SEC Registered Investment Adviser, doing business as Salvo Wealth Group.

Contact

Britany Halpern Bailey

(973) 588-8280

[email protected]

SOURCE Michael J. MacDougal