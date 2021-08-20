One of New Jersey's Top Retirement Advisors, Kristin McLaughlin, Co-Authors Latest Book, "Retire Like A Shark"

WALL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirees have increased over 33 percent in the last decade, growing from approximately 34 million in 2010 to over 46 million in 2020, according to Statista.com. The pandemic sparked a wave of older workers retiring in 2020, according to Pew Research.

Kristin McLaughlin, one of New Jersey’s top retirement advisors, co-authors “Retire Like A Shark”

"Retiring as an independent woman has its own unique challenges, whether you are widowed, divorced, remarried, or simply never been married," says retirement advisor, Kristin McLaughlin, CFP®. "Each person's situation is unique. I believe that every woman deserves a lifestyle of security, independence, dignity, and connection to the people and causes they care about deeply."

Today, women control about one third of total U.S. household financial assets—more than $10 trillion, according to a McKinsey and Company report. McKinsey reports, "By 2030, American women are expected to control much of the $30 trillion in financial assets that baby boomers will possess—a potential wealth transfer of such magnitude that it approaches the annual GDP of the United States. After years of playing second fiddle to men, women are poised to take center stage."

Yet, less than 4 out of 10 women are confident they'll have enough resources to last 25 years into retirement, according to Morningstar.com, and they are not alone.

USA Today reports, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings – rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years – make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

These are people who have successfully accumulated at least $1 million dollars or more, something only 3% of Americans have accomplished.

"For women, living an abundant retirement isn't just about the money. It means becoming the person they want to be, doing the things they want to do with family and friends and making a positive, lasting change in the world," shares McLaughlin.

According to the latest data from the Pew Research Center, for adults over age 65, the number of women living alone is almost twice as many as men – 1 out of 3 (32%) women live alone versus almost 1 out of 5 (18%) men. Further, according to the Administration on Aging, the number of women living alone at age 75 and older increases to almost 1 out of every 2 (44%).

"Having the opportunity to co-author a book with Kevin Harrington is an amazing privilege. He's an original Shark on ABC TV's Emmy-award winning series, Shark Tank. Kevin is a hard-working, super successful, self-made businessman from a blue-collar family in Cincinnati, Ohio. My chapter will help independent woman understand their biggest retirement challenges and the keys to secure themselves for the uncertain times ahead," said Kristin McLaughlin.

The challenges to retiring well are formidable. One of the biggest challenges is taxes. The most successful have historically shouldered the bulk of the tax burden. According to the Tax Foundation, in 1980, the top 10% of income earners in the U.S. paid 49% of all taxes. In the latest data, the percentage of taxes paid by top income earners has skyrocketed to 69%, an increase of over 40%.

Readers will hear from Harrington, international business growth coach, Scott Keffer, and 34 other leading authorities who will share sound strategies, practical tips, and real-world stories on how to "Retire Like A Shark."

Besides gaining fame on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand and a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making of dozens of millionaires. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

Scott Keffer, CEO of Scott Keffer International, is an international business growth coach, best-selling author, and keynote speaker. As an authority on business growth and marketing, Keffer has been interviewed on radio and TV and has spoken at most major financial industry conferences. Keffer, known as The Million Dollar Mentor®, has been called an "industry transformer" for his innovative systems and processes. Through his speaking engagements, training, and coaching, Keffer has trained tens of thousands of financial advisors and CEO's from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

The book is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be available on Amazon and other retailers.

"My mission is to help independent woman retire with security, independence, dignity, and connection to the people and causes they care about deeply and this book is my latest work to better educate women on how to protect themselves against the dangers and how to take advantage of the opportunities," said Kristin McLaughlin.

KRISTIN MCLAUGHLIN, CFP® is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Advisor. As a Certified Financial Planner, she is the Vice President of McLaughlin Financial Group, LLC, where they have been helping business owners, professionals and independent women fully enjoy their hard-earned retirement dollars and pass on a greater legacy for over 30 years. When Kristin is not helping clients, she enjoys spending time with her husband and children. She also enjoys cheering on the Penn State football team.

