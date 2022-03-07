One of North Carolina's Top Retirement Specialists, Janet Galloway, Offers Retirees Series of Free Seminars to Cut Taxes in Retirement

PINEHURST, N.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-in-three retirees don't feel very confident about their ability to afford a comfortable retirement. According to seniorliving.org, in 2021 Preparing For Retirement In America, "less than one-third of American workers feel very confident about their ability to afford a comfortable retirement."

Janet Galloway, CFP®, CDFA®, ChFEBC℠

Today's retirees are concerned, and for good reasons, about whether they can enjoy a comfortable retirement. Whether they are Federal employees or women in transition due to divorce or death, they face significant challenges and obstacles that didn't exist even a year ago. "They deserve to know what the challenges are and how to protect themselves so that they can enjoy the reward for a lifetime of labor and sacrifice," said Janet Galloway, CFP®, CDFA®, ChFEBC℠, financial educator, author, speaker and retirement specialist.

This new series of public seminars educates and equips Federal employees or women in transition due to death or divorce against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail retirement. Attendees to the fast-paced, 77-minute presentation will discover the six economic and financial storms brewing on the horizon, the major fears of today's retirees, and the four keys to an abundant retirement, along with real world examples.

Galloway continues, "Imagine being 75 years old, in great health, full of life, and running out of money. The fear of running out of money is not unfounded. The average age of a widow is 59 and she could live 23 years after the death of her spouse. I believe that retirees deserve to live with greater peace and freedom in retirement."

Besides unnecessary taxes, one of the little-known pitfalls is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. It can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle. According to Forbes magazine, "Americans paid an estimated $5.8 billion in penalties on retirement account withdrawals. (That's in addition to the regular tax owed on those withdrawals.)"

In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful."

During the briefing, Galloway shows attendees how to:

Create substantial income tax deductions.

Avoid double taxation on your "targeted" retirement accounts.

Legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds, and real estate.

Reduce and even eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

Convert unused assets into an income you can't outlive.

Save taxes using strategies the IRS and congress want you to use.

"There will be nothing to buy at this briefing, just valuable and usable information. Every attendee will receive a free action guide to help them avoid the costliest retirement mistakes," said Galloway.

The briefings are held at noon and early evening and are by invitation only.

Retirees can register by calling Galloway's firm at (910) 420-4459 or send an email to [email protected].

"Part of my mission is to educate Federal employees and woman in transition due to death or divorce who have been successful financially on how they can enjoy the fruit of a lifetime of hard work and retire with greater peace and freedom. I hope people take advantage of our free seminars. They are fun and filled with retirement nuggets and tips. Attendees will receive our latest retirement tools and the chance to win some free gifts," says Janet Galloway.

About Janet Galloway

Janet Galloway, CFP®, CDFA®, ChFEBC℠, is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Retirement Specialist. As the Founder and President of B&B Strategic Management, she and her team help Federal employees and woman in transition due to death or divorce enhance their lifestyle and retire with peace and security, while passing on a lasting legacy.

To better serve her clients, Janet has earned a Master's in personal financial planning from Kansas State University and the professional designations of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®), and Chartered Federal Employee Benefit Consultant (ChFEBC℠). She enjoys sharing her financial wisdom with the public through her ongoing seminar series. In addition, Janet shares her leadership skills with local organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Kiwanis.

When she is not helping clients or serving the community, Janet enjoys playing golf and listening to the talented local music artists.

