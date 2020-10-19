One of Ohio's Top Wealth Advisors, John Krajnik, Co-Author's New Book on How to Avoid Costly Retirement Mistakes

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new book by John Krajnik, retirees and others are educated against money mistakes and expensive retirement missteps.

Building wealth is a challenging task that only a small percentage of people are successful at over their lifetime. Successfully planning, preserving, and passing on that wealth takes an entirely different set of skills.

Business owners, executives, and professionals will gain wisdom and practical advice on how to enjoy a greater lifestyle in retirement and leave a lasting legacy in Retire Abundantly, a book co-authored by John Krajnik.

"Protecting your lifetime savings is complex and fraught with many pitfalls without guidance from a specialist. Most don't understand that the rules to successfully preserve and protect your lifestyle and pass on their wealth are very different than the rules needed to successfully accumulate that wealth," said John Krajnik, Founder and President of Normandy Financial Services, LLC.

The new book educates those families with accumulated wealth against costly mistakes and little-known missteps that often derail the retirement lifestyle they planned, as well as spoil their plans for a legacy to their family and charity.

Krajnik adds, "Business owners, executives or professionals who have successfully built wealth face very different retirement obstacles than the typical family. As a result of popular myths about money and wealth, many are unaware of very expensive mistakes that they may be making today, even those with a team of well-meaning advisors."

For example, running afoul of IRS retirement account rules can cost a bundle. The Wall Street Journal reported that "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." The IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement plan withdrawals and contributions that break their rules.

The easy-to-read book is filled with practical principles and real-world examples. It begins by exposing how and why the financial and retirement advisory industry has left many retirees confused, along with common misconceptions that the industry and financial media have led the public to believe.

Further, it outlines the three major retirement mistakes and includes a very helpful section detailing twelve challenging retirement obstacles. The book concludes with solutions, including an enlightening case study that illustrates concepts outlined in the book. Readers will enjoy the real-world stories of failure and success, as well as how to take the next step in preserving their wealth.

John Krajnik continues, "I want hard-working people who have successfully saved money to enjoy in retirement to know the options they have and the pitfalls they face. Read the book to be well-informed. Then give me a call if you'd like help with building an Abundant Wealth Plan."

About John Krajnik:

John M. Krajnik is a nationally recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Retirement Advisor, who you may have seen on or in NBC, ABC, CBS, AND FOX network affiliates and Bloomberg Business, Yahoo Finance, Investing Daily, Wall Street Select, Market Watch, and others. As the creator of The Abundant Wealth Process and President of Normandy Financial Services, John and his team help successful business owners, professionals, and independent women preserve, protect, and pass on their wealth. John is married with six children and enjoys playing string bass in local musical organizations, restoring old houses, working on automobiles, traveling, and photography.

