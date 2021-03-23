One of the Fastest-Growing Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers is Expanding Nationwide Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BALDWINVILLE, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What was once a long-standing school for disadvantaged children in need of behavioral health services is now a renovated, modern facility offering substance abuse and mental health services to adults. The previous facility, known as Hospital Cottages for Children, helped orphans with behavioral health needs dating back to 1882. After 139 years, the original founder's legacy is still very much alive—to help those in need. Clearbrook Massachusetts offers dual diagnosis; treatment for both substance abuse and mental health disorders. The facility is located at 83 Hospital Road in Baldwinville, about an hour and 20 minutes from downtown Boston.

Clearbrook's owners purchased the 35,000 square foot facility which has unique features built to accommodate healthcare operations, including a detox unit, clinical building, and residential cottages. Each residential cottage has eight single rooms and is fully furnished and equipped with furniture, bedding and televisions.

The new facility, named Clearbrook Massachusetts, is an ideal location surrounded by woods and lakes; a peaceful refuge and spacious setting for those looking to rehabilitate from alcohol and other addictive substances. In addition, Clearbrook Massachusetts offers recreational activities which include a rock-climbing wall, basketball court, full cafeteria and meal accommodations, and holistic treatments like yoga and meditation.

As a nation already suffering from the Opioid epidemic claiming nearly 80,000 lives per year, COVID-19 has attributed to the rise in depression, anxiety, and substance abuse. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and a survey conducted by Mental Health America (MHA), 42 percent of people reported thoughts of suicide or self-harm, which is higher than before the pandemic. NAMI reported 41 percent more calls and emails to their hotline from March 2020 to April 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The demand for alcohol and drug treatment services is at an all time high.

"Clearbrook Massachusetts is close to hiring 125 employees. They are highly trained staff who share a passion and commitment of helping people live healthy, sober lives. We appreciate the Baldwinville community's support in welcoming our new facility and their understanding of how critical our life saving services are to those struggling with mental health disorders and addiction," says CEO Eric Oakes.

Clearbrook Treatment Centers holds Joint Commissioned Accreditation, which recognizes leadership in the industry, providing quality drug addiction and mental health treatment services. Joint Commission Accreditation is an independent, not-for-profit organization that certifies U.S. health care programs.

To learn how Clearbrook Treatment Centers is changing the lives of addicted individuals, see the organization's media section or addiction blog. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or mental health issues, please call us today at (888) 230-3122.

