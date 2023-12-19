One of the Largest HIV Privacy Breach Payments Arriving in Mailboxes This Week, says Consumer Watchdog

News provided by

Consumer Watchdog

19 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checks for $1,821.58 were mailed late last week to hundreds of Californians whose confidential medical information—including their HIV status—was allegedly accessed and shared without their consent. The payment is part of the settlement of a class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of a "John Doe" plaintiff by lawyers for the non-profit Consumer Watchdog and Whatley Kallas, LLP.

The payment is one of the largest of its kind in history. Class members did not need to file a claim to receive the settlement payment.

As alleged in the lawsuit, an employee of an organization contracted with the state of California illegally disclosed personal medical information to several health-related organizations. The lawsuit named the California Department of Public Health ("CDPH"), a former CDPH contractor—The Thrive Tribe Foundation ("Thrive Tribe")—Evolve Healthcare, Gary "Julian" Goldstein, and Premier Pharmacy as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Premier Pharmacy directed its agents Mr. Goldstein and Evolve Healthcare to acquire the personal data from the Los Angeles-based Thrive Tribe in order to increase its profits. Defendants dispute that they have done anything wrong.

In addition to the payment, class members will have the opportunity to have their data segregated and deleted by certain defendants under the settlement agreement. Notices providing that opportunity will be mailed in early 2024.

Download the amended complaint here.

Visit the settlement website with links to relevant documents here.

"We're happy to announce that class members will receive these settlement payments in time for the holidays," said Jerry Flanagan, Litigation Director for Consumer Watchdog and one of the Co-Lead Class Counsel in the lawsuit along with lawyers for Whatley Kallas, LLP. "Compensating victims of data theft serves a dual role of deterring illegal activity by others in the future."

According to CDPH, 460 individuals who provided their personal and medical information to Thrive Tribe for purposes of enrolling in two state programs were affected by the unauthorized sharing of their personal information in violation of state law.

CDPH is responsible for coordinating services for approximately 30,000 Californians enrolled in the AIDS Drug Assistance Program and the Office of AIDS's Health Insurance Premium Payment program, which provide financial assistance to HIV positive individuals for medication and insurance coverage. 

The personal and medical information allegedly released in the breach included, names, dates of birth, personal phone numbers and email addresses, HIV statuses, and other medical conditions.

According to the lawsuit, not only are victims of the privacy breach at risk of identity theft, but recent medical studies "demonstrate that even if people living with HIV, or at risk of contracting HIV, do not know . . . who may have been made aware of their health status, acts such as the conduct alleged herein increase stress and anxiety due to the very real risks of the loss of housing, relationships, and employment. . . . 'HIV stigma and discrimination can pose complex barriers to prevention, testing, treatment, and support for people living with or at risk for HIV.'"

Many patients with HIV or AIDS do not disclose their diagnosis to employers, co-workers, or neighbors, or even family and friends, due to the social stigma that continues to be associated with the disease.

The case is John Doe v. California Department of Public Health, et al., Case No. 20STCV32364, presided over by Lawrence P. Riff in Dept. 7 of the Spring Street Courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles.

Consumer Watchdog is a nonpartisan consumer advocacy organization. Visit us on the web at: http://www.ConsumerWatchdog.org.

The lawyers of Whatley Kallas, LLP have been repeatedly recognized in legal publications, such as The National Law Journal and American Lawyer, by their peers and by leaders of organized medicine for their work in the healthcare field. For more information, go to: http://www.whatleykallas.com/

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Also from this source

Top Five Questions Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara Must Answer About his Wildfire Insurance Plan

Top Five Questions Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara Must Answer About his Wildfire Insurance Plan

Consumer Watchdog today called on members of the Assembly Insurance Committee to make Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara answer five tough questions ...
Consumer Watchdog Calls Out Oil Refiners' Greed & Disinformation, Makes Case For Price Gouging Penalty Set At 70 Cents Per Gallon In Comments To CA Energy Commission

Consumer Watchdog Calls Out Oil Refiners' Greed & Disinformation, Makes Case For Price Gouging Penalty Set At 70 Cents Per Gallon In Comments To CA Energy Commission

Consumer Watchdog made a record of oil refiners' profiteering in California and disinformation campaign in official comments before the California...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.