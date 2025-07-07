One of the largest multi-region healthcare systems in the US expands enterprise imaging cloud service from Sectra with pathology to leverage integrated diagnostics in cancer care

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) module for digital pathology will be used by a US-based health system serving a multi-million strong patient community. This is an expansion of the healthcare provider's usage of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution as a cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. Together with the radiology and ophthalmology modules used today, the service now also equips pathologists with new tools and facilitates integrated diagnostics within cancer care.

"Unifying different types of medical imaging in one system enables closer collaboration across specialties. For example, having both radiology and pathology in the same system enables integrated diagnostics, which is key to improving patient care, especially within cancer. The decision to expand and include pathology demonstrates this healthcare provider's dedication to an integrated diagnostic approach," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

The pathology module allows pathologists to review and collaborate around cases digitally as well as benefit from AI tools. The digital workflow provides instant and, when needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes. With their pathologists and radiologists now sharing a unified system, it will pave the way for integrated diagnostics, which makes collaboration across different specialties more effective.

The healthcare provider is already using Sectra's radiology and ophthalmology modules and the contract for the expansion to digital pathology was signed in June 2025 following a successful pilot project. The contracted order value for the digital pathology expansion amounts to 8.9M USD for usage until 2033, if the full term of the contract is realized.

Read more about Sectra One Cloud>>

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new backend. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

