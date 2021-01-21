One of the Last Remaining Sports Apparel Companies with Direct Lineage to the Negro Leagues Creates a Limited Edition Capsule to Celebrate the Centennial of The National Negro Leagues

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stall & Dean is one of the last American companies still in business with a direct lineage to the Negro Leagues dating back to the early 1900's. Stall & Dean manufactured uniforms and equipment for the The Negro Leagues since its inception. Stall & Dean also produced Negro League apparel in the late 1990's throughout the 2000's spearheading Negro League permeation into pop culture, outfitting stars in all genres, including Jay-Z, P-Diddy, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Stall & Dean is now taking the time to honor the organization that is a part of its early History. The Creative team at Stall & Dean have launched a multi-collaborative 5-piece apparel capsule that is equal parts design, technology, education and fashion. Stall & Dean is collaborating with 5 streetwear design companies and a augmented reality tech company to tell the story of the Negro Leagues, the story will be delivered by different notable personalities of all genres from music to art. The first storyteller is the Emmy, Tony and Peabody award winning poet The Legendary Black Ice, an alumni of the Def Poetry Jam Show.

Beginning January 15, 2021 Stall & Dean will start pre-orders of the limited edition capsule, each drop will consist of only 100 pieces, each numbered and authenticated by Stall & Dean, pre-orders will take place online at www.stallanddeanoriginal.com

"The Negro Leagues have contributed many things to the game of baseball as we know it today, it's finally time to hear those stories, everything from stealing bases to wearing baseball helmets derived from the Negro Leagues, we are telling the stories that are not usually told," says Zaire Baptiste, Stall & Dean's brand and business strategist.

Collaboration is the future of the Stall & Dean brand and with this collab, Stall & Dean is fusing Fashion, Technology and Pop Culture to give a history lesson about The National Negro Leagues.

