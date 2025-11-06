One of the most respected leaders in cruise and luxury travel Larry Pimentel to advise and spearhead cruise industry programming at FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

Pimentel appointed the first ever executive-in-residence for international cruise curriculum development, highlighting the importance of maritime hospitality education and Miami's role as the cruise capital of the world

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU) today announced the appointment of luxury cruise veteran and highly-respected travel executive, Larry Pimentel, as the school's first Distinguished Executive-in-Residence for Cruise.

Michael Cheng (left), Florida International University (FIU) Chaplin School dean, welcomes cruise industry icon Larry Pimentel (right) to lead groundbreaking hospitality initiatives at top-ranked program in Miami. (FIU Chaplin School Photo/Ivonne Yee-Amor)

Pimentel is one of the industry's leading authorities in the business of passenger shipping. Inducted into the British Travel & Hospitality Hall of Fame, Pimentel is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern cruising and celebrated for his visionary leadership and groundbreaking innovations. With a career that spans more than three decades, Pimentel served as CEO of leading iconic cruise brands including Azamara, SeaDream Yacht Club, Cunard Line, Seabourn, and most recently was the founding president and CEO of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings - joint owner and operator of Four Seasons Yachts.

"Larry Pimentel's career continues to build on a remarkable legacy of innovation and impact," said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School. "His influence has shaped the industry for decades, and his guidance at FIU will give our students unmatched access to expertise and inspiration. This appointment places Miami, and FIU, at the very center of the global conversation on cruise leadership," he added.

The appointment aligns directly with the Chaplin School's 2030 Mission and Vision, which prioritizes global thought leadership, student success, and industry partnerships. By leveraging Miami's position as the global cruise capital — home to the top US-based cruise lines Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings — the school will amplify its role as a hub for research, education, and leadership in the cruise sector from ocean cruising, to expedition and coastal cruising to river boats. The top-ranked Chaplin School is also the only program that offers both a bachelor's and a master's degree in cruise line operations management.

"I am honored to join FIU's Chaplin School in this distinguished role. Miami is the heartbeat of the cruise industry, and this initiative offers a unique platform to shape its future while mentoring the next generation of leaders," said Pimentel.

In collaboration with fellow hospitality industry leader and CEO of Crescent Seas, Thatcher Brown, Pimentel will also help establish a Cruise Advisory Board, ensuring top-level industry engagement and guidance as FIU strengthens its global reputation in hospitality education. The Cruise Advisory Board will also play a central role in connecting industry executives with FIU faculty and students to foster collaboration, innovation, and global impact.

This initiative marks a significant milestone for the Chaplin School as it continues to expand its global reach, enhance industry partnerships, and position itself as the benchmark for experiential hospitality education. To learn more about the appointment or FIU's Cruise Line Operations programs, please visit the school's website.

About FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management:

Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management is the No. 4 best hospitality school among U.S. Public Universities and ranked 31 in the world. More than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students from across the nation and around the globe choose FIU for its outstanding reputation, advantageous campus locations in Miami, expert faculty, rich curriculum and real career opportunities in the international hotel, real estate, foodservice, beverage and spirits management, travel, tourism, revenue management, entertainment, and mega and large-scale event industries. As the second largest hospitality school in the country, FIU Chaplin School's population consists of 70% women and students from 72 countries represented, For more information about Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, visit http://hospitality.fiu.edu .

About FIU:

Florida International University is a Top 50, preeminent public research university with 55,000 students from all 50 states and more than 140 countries, as well as an alumni network of more than 340,000. Located in the global city of Miami, the university offers more than 200 degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels, including medicine and law. FIU faculty are leaders in their fields and include National Academy members, Fulbright Scholars, and MacArthur Genius Fellows. A Carnegie R1 institution, FIU drives impactful research in environmental resilience, health, and technology and innovation. Home to the Wall of Wind and Institute of Environment, FIU stands at the forefront of discovery and innovation. With a focus on student success, economic mobility and community engagement, FIU is redefining what it means to be a public research university.

