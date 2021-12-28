ONE OF THE MOST UNIQUE AND ECO-FRIENDLY STORES IN CALIFORNIA IS A GALLERY ART CAFE THAT SERVES ART NOT FOOD AT YOUR TABLE

On a golden platter, you are served your first order of art, it might be clay making, painting a mask, or painting a canvas.

Your brush water is refreshed along with your paint pallet and your art is paired with a locally brewed kombucha or hot pot of tea.

Gourmet art is served here at Atrium 916 in Historic Old Sacramento, under beams of thought-provoking quotes.