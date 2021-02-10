One of the Nation's Former Top Cops on Border Security and Immigration Enforcement, Mark Morgan, Joins FAIR

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Morgan, the former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has joined the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), the nation's oldest and largest immigration watchdog organization. Morgan will serve as a Senior Fellow and as an additional spokesperson for FAIR. Morgan brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to the immigration policy debate and, in his new capacity at FAIR, he will continue to be an important voice in the ongoing debate about immigration enforcement and border security.

"Mark's experience and unwavering commitment to enforce our nation's laws has made him one of America's most respected experts on immigration. His expertise and 'tell it like it really is' approach is needed now more than ever as the Biden administration is whittling away interior and perimeter controls at breakneck speed. As Mark has done so many times during his decorated career, he once again answers the call to serve his nation as Senior Fellow at FAIR. Quite simply, Mark is the right guy, at the right time, in the right place," commented Bob Dane, executive director of FAIR.

Morgan's entire professional career has been dedicated to service to his country. Prior to leading ICE, Morgan served in the United States Marine Corps, had a long and distinguished career with the FBI, and was appointed to lead the Border Patrol by President Barack Obama. In addition, he holds a law degree from the University of Missouri.

In assuming his new role at FAIR, Morgan stated, "I'm honored to serve as a senior fellow with FAIR, which is dedicated to engaging in meaningful dialogue to influence, formulate and promote responsible immigration policies for the 21st Century and beyond. I am delighted to be part of the effort to seek out solutions to mitigate the tremendous burden and negative impact of uncontrolled immigration on our country's national security and economic prosperity."

"There are very few people with as much front-line knowledge of immigration policy as Mark," noted Dan Stein, president of FAIR. "As we reckon with an administration that appears to be bent on dismantling immigration enforcement and exercising executive power to maximize immigration even during a period of crisis and high unemployment, and efforts in Congress to grant mass amnesty to tens of millions of illegal aliens, Mark is uniquely qualified to assess the impact of those policies."



