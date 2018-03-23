One of the Nation's Largest MLSs, SmartMLS, Offers Members Unlimited Access to Forms Libraries through zipLogix™

The agreement comes as part of its relationship with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), which provides members with a powerful suite of zipLogix™ transaction management tools designed to enhance their real estate business: the newly redesigned zipForm® Plus forms engine, zipTMS® transaction management system and zipVault® document storage.

"Our members already benefit from zipForm® Plus, zipTMS™ and zipVault® thanks to the National Association of REALTORS® providing this great technology to them. So, it made sense for us to enter into this agreement to enhance that benefit and give them the complete package," said SmartMLS CEO Kathy Elson. "This agreement gives our members the additional tools they need to be highly productive."

"Having access to local forms libraries within zipForm® Plus provides real estate professionals the convenience of working the complete transaction process from a single interface," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong. "This enables agents to work seamlessly without having to scramble for paperwork."

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

