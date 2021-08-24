One of the Top Ten Global Pharmaceutical Companies Digitizes Their Logbooks Across the Organization, Through ValGenesis eLog

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced that one of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies selected ValGenesis' eLog solution to meet its global needs for the digitization of logbooks. The company discovers, develops, and delivers innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Their focus on these needs comes during a remarkable time when unprecedented scientific breakthroughs are advancing the treatment of disease as never before in human history.

The selection of ValGenesis eLog to meet their global needs for electronic logbooks is one of the critical projects of their new digitization mandate to be accomplished across the company. The company searched for just the right solution to electronically manage their logbooks and had evaluated many systems, including ValGenesis. The company became a ValGenesis customer through its acquisition of two other ValGenesis customers, where it expanded the use of the ValGenesis VLMS system to its other sites. The company plans to go live with two sites in 2021 and in 2022 roll out the solution across 18+ global sites.

"ValGenesis is the trusted name for 100% paperless validation, and we are working with this client to deploy a homogenous solution to help them embrace organization-wide digital transformation in the spirit of Pharma 4.0. ValGenesis eLog mobile app, Augmented Reality (AR), and Data Analytics features make it a solution that surpasses any other in the market. We are excited to serve this customer's validation needs and look forward to their broadening use of ValGenesis eLog across their enterprise," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

ValGenesis eLog extends plant floor automation by managing and tracking equipment use, cleaning status, maintenance, and calibration records with an easy-to-use mobile app supporting commonly used tablets such as iPad and Android devices. Users can capture the logs through mobile devices by simply scanning the QR code available on the equipment, instruments, and clean rooms, with or without network connectivity. This helps end-users easily schedule, assign, track, and report all equipment information needed to meet corporate compliance requirements and forms a strong foundation for asset management strategy and validation status.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process.

This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva,

ValGenesis Communications,

+1 510-445-0505 Ex.1026,

[email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valgenesis.com

