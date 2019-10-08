One of the World's Largest Manufacturers of Soft Gelatin Capsules Chooses ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize its Corporate Validation Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), today announced that a global pharmaceutical manufacturing company has chosen ValGenesis's 100% paperless VLMS to digitize and standardize its validation lifecycle process across the organization.

The company's major focus area is the development and manufacture of IP-led niche finished dosage formulations. It is also among the world's largest manufacturers of soft gelatin capsules. The company has a manufacturing footprint with seven manufacturing facilities spread across three continents, including five US FDA approved facilities and two facilities for emerging markets. This global player has filing capabilities and a strong presence across 100 countries.

Keen to start creating leaner, more efficient Computer System Validation (CSV) processes, the company had evaluated multiple solutions before selecting ValGenesis Enterprise VLMS—a cloud-based SaaS solution that enables rigorous compliance, improves process consistency, facilitates standardization and significantly reduces validation cycle time. ValGenesis VLMS is a best-in-class software solution that offers the company all the benefits of an electronic system with the necessary controls to adhere to global compliance needs, given its large global footprint.

"ValGenesis VLMS has long been a trusted name in paperless validation and we are excited that this global company has confirmed their trust in our product. Our comprehensive, fully compliant electronic solution will help them track and streamline their validation processes while increasing efficiency and ensuring both data integrity and compliance," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc. "We continue to invest in R&D and the development of the industry's best solutions for validation lifecycle processes to align with Pharma 4.0. This is endorsed each time an innovative company like this one turns to ValGenesis to meet their validation needs."

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005.

