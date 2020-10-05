One of the World's Largest Wi-Fi Networks Puts Their Trust in Aptilo

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telkom Indonesia, owner of one of the world's largest Wi-Fi networks, Indonesia Wi-Fi, celebrates six years in partnership with Aptilo Networks. Telkom has now completed an upgrade to the latest version of the Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) with increased capacity and enhanced geographical redundancy.

Telkom's Indonesia Wi-Fi network is one of the busiest in the world serving more than 70 million users with 400,000+ Wi-Fi access points. To be ready for the future, this upgrade further improves capacity and strengthens geographical redundancy to ensure a consistent service.

Indonesia Wi-Fi is available with high-capacity fiber backhaul nationwide in the world's largest archipelago country with 237 million people spread across 17,000 islands. Users are consuming 15-25 Petabyte (PB) of data per month. To put things in perspective, 25 PB is equivalent to eight million hours of full HD video.

"Managing Wi-Fi services with 400,000+ access points (including homespot) and 70 million users across 17,000 islands puts extreme demands on the Wi-Fi service management core platform," said Irwan Indriastanto, Senior Manager Wireless Product, Telkom Indonesia. "Our customers deserve the best high-performance Wi-Fi service available. We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Aptilo to enhance the capabilities of our Wi-Fi service."

Telkom Indonesia also offers a first class business-to-business (B2B) Wi-Fi service which addresses all customer segments including enterprise, SME, wholesale and retail. Through their WICO (Wi-Fi Corner) product, Telkom Indonesia helps governments build smart cities and provide social services.

"We are proud to have enabled one of the world's largest public Wi-Fi services for the last six years," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "We are also impressed at how Telkom Indonesia makes the most out of the innovations from Aptilo and Wi-Fi equipment vendors."

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks, an Enea company, is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information, visit www.aptilo.com .

