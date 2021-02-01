One of the World's Leading PL/SQL Experts Joins the Insum Team

Steven Feuerstein will act as senior advisor, mentor, and coach

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Insum (www.insum.ca), a Quebec company recognized for its innovative applications, specializing in Oracle Database and its flagship low-code development tool, Application Express (APEX), welcomes Steven Feuerstein to its team. Steven is widely regarded as one of the world's leading experts on the Oracle PL/SQL language. He will serve as a senior advisor to Insum clients, help Insum improve the expertise of its consultants, and join other Insum experts in supporting the worldwide Oracle APEX community.

With nearly 30 years of experience in software, Steven has written ten books on PL/SQL programming and trained thousands of developers around the world by sharing his expertise through trainings, articles, videos, conferences, and workshops. Since rejoining Oracle in 2014, he formed a team of Developer Advocates to help Oracle Database developers get the most out of this technology. His team was also responsible for the popular AskTOM (asktom.oracle.com) and Oracle Dev Gym (devgym.oracle.com) sites, both built with APEX.

Quotes

Francis Mignault, cofounder and vice-president, technology

"Steven brings a very complementary expertise to our team, which will be a huge value-add for our clients ", says Francis Mignault, Insum cofounder and VP-Technology. "Our experts already master the Oracle APEX environment. Steven's expertise in PL/SQL, another key component of APEX application development, completes our offering beautifully. This will undoubtedly benefit our large-scale projects."

Michel St-Amour, cofounder and president

"Our goal is to remain a center of excellence for APEX development. With Steven joining our team, already made up of a large number of talented experts, we are in a better position than ever, and can ensure our clients get the most out of their APEX applications."

About Insum

Insum is a custom application development and consulting firm specialized in Oracle and Oracle Cloud products. It uses Oracle Application Express (APEX), a Rapid Application Development tool included with the Oracle database, to develop and deploy enterprise-grade solutions for organizations from a wide range of sectors, including public and private, finance, education, travel, governmental, and Fortune 500 companies. Visit www.insum.ca for more information.

