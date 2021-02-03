One of the World's Most Popular Digital Brands, 5-Minute Crafts to Livestream "5-Hours of Crafts" During Sunday's Big Game

According to recent research by TheSoul Publishing, consumers are opting for positive, short-form content now more than ever, with DIY / crafting ranking among the top categories of consumed content viewers are watching online. As the most watched DIY digital brand in the world with a presence across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Pinterest, 5-Minute Crafts is known for its clever DIYs, fun crafts and quirky projects.

With content produced in 19 different languages, 5-Minute Crafts has more than 70 million subscribers on YouTube, nearly 100m followers on Facebook, 40m on Instagram and already more than 8m on each of its newly launched Snapchat and TikTok pages. To truly resonate with today's consumers, the videos are designed for a global audience to inspire and ignite the creative sparks within all of us.

"While football is extremely popular, we believe there's demand for something truly different on gameday. We decided our popular 5-Minute Crafts content would appeal to many viewers looking for some lighthearted, fun, and interactive entertainment, and thus, '5-Hours of Crafts' was born!" said Michael Boccacino, TheSoul Publishing's Director of Content Partnerships. "If you think playing four quarters of football is challenging, try a marathon five hour crafting session! Will you be able to keep up?"

TheSoul Publishing is excited to share this special streaming event with fans on February 7th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. ET. To watch, viewers can tune into "5-Hours of Crafts" on the 5-Minute Crafts YouTube channel.

For more information about TheSoul Publishing, visit: https://www.thesoul-publishing.com/ .

About TheSoul Publishing

TheSoul Publishing is an independent digital studio that produces entertaining, positive and original content for a global audience. One of the world's most prolific and popular online media companies, TheSoul Publishing reaches hundreds of millions of Facebook followers and YouTube subscribers. Their globally based creative team continuously and consistently delivers engaging and irresistibly shareable content for all ages — in 19 different languages — distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.

From handy life-hacks to clever craft projects, from head-turning beauty tips to brain-twisting puzzles, TheSoul Publishing's portfolio of media brands emphasize the positive, the practical, and the purely entertaining. Their most-viewed channel, 5-Minute Crafts, is the No. 1 DIY digital brand in the world and consistently ranks among the Top-5 of all YouTube channels.

TheSoul Publishing's universe of well-known channels, including Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Slick Slime Sam and Teen-Z, satisfy their viewers' curiosity on a vast array of topics through a combination of live-action video, vibrant digital animation, and family-friendly stop-motion.

Current initiatives include expansion across additional social media and streaming platforms — such as TikTok, Instagram, Snap, Roku and Amazon Prime — as well as continued growth of their extraordinary global production team, to provide their fans more of the content they crave and love.

TheSoul Publishing has garnered numerous recent accolades including a 2020 Streamy Award nomination (Best Brand Engagement), multiple Cynopsis Digital Model D Award wins (Best Digital Consumer Brand - TheSoul Publishing, Best YouTube Channel - 5-Minute Crafts) and nominations (Best Branded Content Marketing), and multiple Media Excellence Award nominations (including Excellence in Original Content).

SOURCE TheSoul Publishing

Related Links

https://www.thesoul-publishing.com/

