One of Virginia's Experienced Wealth Advisors, Adron Krekeler, Managing Principal of Thrive Wealth Advisors, Offers Retirees Free Seminar to Help Reduce Taxes

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The rules for retiring successfully have changed.

A century ago, the average American lived to age 51. Today, the average American retires at age 62 and some live to age 100.

Retiring successfully is an increasingly complex affair with many critical components. Many of the decisions required at retirement are irrevocable, so making the right choices is critical. Staying retired is an even bigger challenge.

"Executives, professionals and business owners who have built wealth need to understand the many significant obstacles that could potentially keep successful people from enjoying an upgraded lifestyle and leaving a lasting legacy," says Adron Krekeler, AIF®, ChFC®, a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Wealth Advisor.

"We offer a free seminar on tax reduction and elimination, because we believe that everyone who has worked hard, sacrificed and saved to build wealth deserves to know and truly understand the options they have to keep more of their wealth for themselves and their family," says Krekeler, Managing Principal of Thrive Wealth Advisors.

The 77-minute seminar is fast paced and fun. It reveals the 4 strategies in working towards an abundant retirement; it educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can disrupt their plans in retirement; and it outlines the 7 major retiree fears and concerns; along with the risks and pitfalls that may stand in a retiree's path.

Krekeler continues, "There is a menu of options that help to reduce taxes and help protect your hard-earned money. We can help introduce you to a vast array of tax savings and wealth preservation options. One prime example is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. They can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle."

The Wall Street Journal reported, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful." For example, the IRS levied over half a billion dollars in fines in just a two-year period for missed retirement account withdrawals and contributions that break the rules.

The seminar uses real-world examples to show attendees how to create substantial income tax deductions; legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds and real estate; and reduce and possibly eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

Seminar times and dates are available online at www.thrive-wa.com or by calling (703) 740-4670 or (833) 888-0134.

"I want people to come and learn that they have options to help protect their hard-earned savings." shares Krekeler. "As an officer in the Navy, I swore an oath and was on a mission to protect and serve our country. Ever since, I've been on a mission to protect and serve our clients. We provide strategies with the goal of helping to protect their wealth in order to enhance their lifestyle and pass on a lasting legacy. Educating is part of our ongoing mission."

About Adron Krekeler, AIF®, ChFC®

Adron Krekeler, AIF®, ChFC®, a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Wealth Advisor.

After protecting and serving our country as a U.S. Naval officer, Adron has been protecting and serving clients and their wealth for over a quarter of a century as a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) and Estate Planning Consultant. As Managing Principal of Thrive Wealth Advisors, he and his team help executives, professionals and business owners work towards the goal of enhancing their lifestyle and helping to protect, preserve and pass on a lasting legacy.

When he is not serving clients, Adron and his wife, Becky, enjoy golf, and travel.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group (PAG), a registered investment advisor. PAG and Thrive Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.

Media Contact:

Adron Krekeler

(703) 740-4670 or (833) 888-0134

223664@email4pr.com

SOURCE Thrive Wealth Advisors

Related Links

http://www.thrive-wa.com

