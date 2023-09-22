ONE OM ONE Sponsors San Diego Yoga Festival 2023

The leading platform for online 1-on-1 yoga sessions supports the first festival after the pandemic.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE OM ONE, the leading platform that offers online 1-on-1 yoga sessions, was a proud sponsor of the San Diego Yoga Festival, which took place on Saturday, September 9 to Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Imperial Beach, San Diego. It was the first festival after the pandemic and welcomed a number of yoga enthusiasts.

ONE OM ONE Sponsors San Diego Yoga Festival 2023. ONE OM ONE's booth where people could experience online 1-on-1 yoga sessions.
ONE OM ONE had a booth at the festival where attendees could learn more about the company's and services, and participate in online yoga sessions and our distinctive AI postural analysis. The company also gave away free prizes, including free yoga sessions with a chance to win a yoga retreat in Joshua Tree.

"We were thrilled to be a sponsor of the San Diego Yoga Festival," said Jimmy Ito, CEO at ONE OM ONE. "It was a great opportunity for us to connect with our customers and promote our brand. We're already looking forward to next year's festival!"

About ONE OM ONE:
ONE OM ONE is a private yoga company that offers personalized yoga classes for people of all levels. They provide a variety of classes tailored to different needs, such as yoga for tight muscles, seniors, and pregnant women. The company combines AI asana analysis with skilled private yoga teachers to provide insights and improved instructions tailored to the students' needs. ONE OM ONE's mission is to offer 1-on-1 classes to everyone, which aligns with their goal of providing more work opportunities to yoga teachers. Unlike group classes where one teacher instructs many students, private classes require teachers for every student, thereby creating more jobs for yoga instructors. To learn more about the company and its mission, visit their website at ONE OM ONE https://1om1.net/ .

Media Contacts:
Yumi Idomoto
ONE OM ONE Inc.
2986 Ivy St, San Diego, CA 92104
[email protected]

SOURCE ONE OM ONE Inc.

