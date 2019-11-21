One Park Financial Again Recognized as One of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" Named to the 2019 Entrepreneur360 List by Entrepreneur

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial, a financial technology company helping small business owners find funding and providing financial expertise, is proud to announce that it has again been named as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" in Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ List, a leading study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America.

This win marks the third year in a row that One Park Financial has been included in the Entrepreneur360 List.

Inclusion in the Entrepreneur360 list is based on the results of a comprehensive study of independently owned companies. The Entrepreneur360 evaluation of One Park Financial shows that the company successfully meets the challenges confronting today's most successful businesses: impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360 ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

"Our team and our entrepreneurial culture is what drives our continued success," says One Park Financial's CEO John Lie-Nielsen. "Not only do we have an innovative approach to the entire funding process, we also have an incredible group of smart people who believe in our mission to help small businesses access the funding they need to succeed."

One Park Financial fuses financial technology and human expertise to help business owners find flexible funding sources willing to work with smaller businesses who often struggle to meet the demands associated with obtaining working capital. Simply put, we level the playing field when it comes to business funding.

"Small businesses are often ignored by the financial services marketplace," says One Park Financial's President and Co-Founder Ben McCrery. "We believe in the entrepreneurial spirit and we support it by making sure small businesses have the same access to working capital as big businesses do. So we are particularly pleased that Entrepreneur magazine has confirmed the value of our approach to business."

To learn more about One Park Financial, visit https://www.oneparkfinancial.com

About One Park Financial



One Park Financial is a financial technology company for small business owners seeking funding and financial expertise. Founded by entrepreneurs, we understand the challenges associated with small business loans and the need for quick, hassle-free access to working capital. One Park Financial constantly strives to make the funding process easy for their clients by acting as their advocate during the entire funding process. We have helped thousands of small and mid-sized businesses to get funded via our streamlined approval process, and network of over 20 alternative small business-friendly funding sources.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12799455

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE One Park Financial

Related Links

https://www.oneparkfinancial.com

