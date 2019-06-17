One Park Financial Honored with "Company of the Year" Stevie® Award

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for "Company of the Year - Financial Services" in the 17th Annual American Business Awards® competition.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

The judges' comments on One Park Financial's accomplishments included "Your growth story is commendable" and "As a small business owner myself I understand and value the services that One Park Financial provides. The link to funds needed to grow a business has long been one of the largest hurdles and One Park Financial makes 'Living the Dream' possible for many that would otherwise not be able to do so."

"We are beyond proud to win a Stevie for Company of the Year. Every member of our team is dedicated to helping small businesses succeed and goes the extra mile to help our customers access the funds they need to win. The judges' comments on our business story were the icing on the cake – they get what we're doing here and understand why it matters," said Ben McCrery, President of One Park Financial.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About One Park Financial

One Park Financial LLC, established in 2010, helps small and mid-sized businesses find funding sources. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financial understands the challenges smaller businesses face when seeking working capital and strives to make the process of finding and applying for funding easy and straightforward.

One Park Financial has helped thousands of small and mid-sized businesses in the United States to find the funding that they need to meet their obligations and build on their success. For more information on One Park Financial, visit oneparkfinancial.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

