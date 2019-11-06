One Park Financial Makes Halloween Happy for Kids

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In what has become one of Halloween's most anticipated treats, eighty children from five-to-eight years old attended the third annual Halloween party at Mayfair in the Grove. They collected treats, created art, and got to experience a little movie magic.



The event provides kids with a safe place to trick or treat and Halloween memories to treasure. It is organized by One Park Financial, a fintech company helping small business owners find funding and providing financial expertise, and made possible with the help of the Boys & Girls club of Miami-Dade and the support and participation of businesses located in the Mayfair.



One Park Financial, NOBOX and The Coconut Grove Business Improvement District (BID) sponsored the event. Regus, Virgin Hotels, Carl Levin Architecture + Design, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, GE Digital, MARCA Miami and Spillover by Lokal participated.



"The Coconut Grove Business Improvement District is happy to support this event," says Abigael Mahony, executive director of BID.



"It was a pleasure to partner again with One Park Financial on this initiative, providing some extra Halloween flavor for both the kids visiting and everyone who works in this building," says Jayson Fittipaldi, CEO of marketing and communications company NoBox.



The One Park Financial team gave the kids an interactive experience with a Disney "Coco" theme. Each group of children that visited the office was able to paint sugar skull cookies with edible markers, design and decorate their own face mask, and interact with One Park Financial team members who were dressed like characters from the movie.



"We really love having the kids in for Halloween each year," says John Lie-Nielsen, CEO of One Park Financial. "One of my favorite moments from this year is when the kids challenged One Park Financial's Marketing VP, who was dressed as Miguel from the movie, to play them a song to prove he was the 'real' Miguel. Thankfully, he actually does play the guitar and really astonished the kids."



