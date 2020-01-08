One Park Financial Makes the Holidays Brighter

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For one evening in December, Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood was transformed into a winter wonderland.

One Park Financial, a Miami-based financial technology firm and small business funding facilitator, was one of the local companies that helped make the magic happen at the Grove's 7th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony.

One Park Financial sponsored 10 trees for the event, which was organized by the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District (BID) and took place on Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Grove's Commodore Plaza. Dozens of Christmas trees were donated to local families in need.

Event attendees also got to visit Santa in his cozy cabin for photos, explore a pop-up Holiday Village featuring miniature replicas of local restaurants and retailers, and vote for the best decorated store. Local bands played music ranging from Bahamian to classic, carols to jazz. Kids could join Olaf the Snowman to celebrate with seasonal art including face painting, ornament decorating, and temporary tattooing.

"It was great seeing people enjoying what the neighborhood has to offer. Coconut Grove is a really special place, we even call our team members 'Grovies' to reflect how much we appreciate and support this community," says One Park Financial's CEO John Lie-Nielsen. "This event is a perfect example of how important it is to support local businesses like the many amazing small companies in Coconut Grove; they help to build and sustain unique, thriving communities."

The festivities culminated with the official tree lighting ceremony led by Chairman of the Coconut Grove BID and Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

Along with One Park Financial, sponsors included Miami Kids Magazine, Cocowalk, Schwartz Media Strategies, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Shell Lumber, and the Coconut Grove BID.

