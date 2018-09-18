One Park Financial Named One of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" Honored by Entrepreneur Mag for Innovation, Success & Community

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial, a leader in helping small and medium-sized business owners access working capital, is proud to announce that it has again been named as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" in Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ List, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America.

As noted in the study by Entrepreneur, One Park Financial is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value. This is the second year in a row that One Park Financial has been included in the Entrepreneur360 List.

"One Park Financial's mission is to deliver tangible value to our customers, and be a real partner in their success," said John Lie-Nielsen, CEO. "Our customers are smart, savvy businesspeople, so we have to stay well ahead of the curve and be exceptional in everything we do to keep up with them!"

"We know that sustainable success naturally follows when you set your standards high, treat people right, and offer the services that the marketplace needs," added John Lie-Nielsen. "And we're very pleased that Entrepreneur magazine has confirmed the value of our approach to business."

Inclusion in the Entrepreneur360 list was based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

"Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness."

One Park Financial fuses the best in financial technology and human expertise to help business owners find flexible funding sources willing to work with smaller businesses who often struggle to meet the demands associated with obtaining working capital. Simply put, we level the playing field when it comes to business funding.

