ONE PARK FINANCIAL: One of the "Best and Brightest" Companies in the U.S

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial is proud to announce that it has again been named one of the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in The Nation" by the National Association for Business Resources.

This marks the third time that One Park Financial has been honored as a "Best and Brightest" company. This year, only 540 national winners were selected from 5,000 nominations.

"This achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge," said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and a remarkable commitment to their employees. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and other critical employee-centric issues, according to the Association. All companies are assessed by an independent research firm.

"We know that hiring great people is the best way to build our business success. Our Grovies – that's our term for "employees"- work hard to make sure that acquiring funding is an easy, accessible process for small business owners," says One Park Financial's President and Co-Founder Ben McCrery.

The company recently launched a "Dream Weaver" program to make Grovies' dreams come true. Among the wishes granted by Dream Weaver are funding for a local kids sport team (thanks to a request from a Grovie who coaches the team), a car for a Grovie who has an exceptionally long commute, and kids' bedroom furniture for a Grovie who wanted to make her little ones more comfortable at home.

"One Park Financial's core values played a key role in the company being named as 'Best and Brightest'," says One Park Financial's CEO John Lie-Nielsen. "We focus on delivering Positive Results, Client Success, Taking Risks and Having Fun. These values encourage every member of our team to work hard, achieve success and have a great time doing it."

The annual 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation' also celebrates achievement and success in empowering employees' lives through culture, diversity, and community engagement.

One Park Financial is located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite 216, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For more information, you can visit oneparkfinancial.com or call 855.218.8819.

About One Park Financial

One Park Financial is a Miami fintech company for small business owners seeking funding and financial expertise. Founded by entrepreneurs, we understand the challenges associated with small business loans and the need for quick, hassle-free access to working capital. One Park Financial constantly strives to make the funding process easy for their clients by acting as their advocate during the entire funding process. We have helped thousands of small and mid-sized businesses to get funded via our streamlined approval process, and network of over 20 alternative small business-friendly funding sources.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program, sponsored by the National Association for Business Resources, identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community. For more information, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com.

