One Park Financial wins the "Great Place to Work" Award for the 3rd Time

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial, a financial technology company helping small business owners find funding and providing financial expertise, has once again been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at a Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm.

This marks the third successive year that One Park Financial has earned the certification.



Being certified as a Great Place to Work is a significant achievement, as it is based on validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's data-driven methodology.



"The 'Great Place to Work' award is important to us, because we know our team's satisfaction is critical both to our success and our ability to deliver an outstanding experience to all of our clients," says One Park Financial's CEO John Lie-Nielsen.



"Everyone in our company exemplifies what we value — Results, Clients' Success, Taking Risks, and Having Fun," says Ben McCrery, One Park Financial's President and Co-Founder. "We hire the best, treat people right, and provide many opportunities for growth and professional development."



This is one of the many awards One Park Financial has received for its outstanding culture and workplace. Previous awards include 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, Entrepreneur 360, Sun-Sentinel Top Workplaces and Florida Trend Best Companies to Work For and, most recently, a "Company of the Year - Financial Services" Stevie Award.



"We congratulate One Park Financial on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."



For more information on One Park Financial, please visit www.oneparkfinancial.com.

About One Park Financial



One Park Financial is a financial technology company for small business owners seeking funding and financial expertise. Founded by entrepreneurs, we understand the challenges associated with small business loans and the need for quick, hassle-free access to working capital. One Park Financial constantly strives to make the funding process easy for their clients by acting as their advocate during the entire funding process. We have helped thousands of small and mid-sized businesses to get funded via our streamlined approval process, and network of over 20 alternative small business-friendly funding sources.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12796338



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE One Park Financial

Related Links

https://www.oneparkfinancial.com

