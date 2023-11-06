One Percent for America receives $250,000 funding from the Eastern Bank Foundation to help remove barriers to US citizenship

News provided by

BlueHub Capital

06 Nov, 2023, 11:03 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Percent for America (OPA), a nonprofit reducing barriers to US citizenship, announced today it has received a $250,000 Program Related Investment (PRI) from Eastern Bank Foundation. OPA is advancing immigrant inclusion and opening new pathways to citizenship by offering loans at a 1% interest rate to cover the cost of citizenship application fees. The PRI, a low-cost loan, will support OPA loans for low-to-moderate income immigrants living in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

There are nearly 9 million immigrants eligible for citizenship, but only 9% apply. A national survey conducted by OPA revealed that application fees, ranging from $300 to $1,500, are among the top barriers to citizenship. While there is a fee-waiver program for low-income immigrants, only 1% of immigrants are eligible. OPA's immigration fee assistance program is for the remaining 99% of future citizens.

According to OPA's unprecedented survey, 87% of respondents reported borrowing money in order to pay citizenship application fees, and two-thirds reported that they tapped high interest financing like credit cards, payday lenders and other sources of borrowed money to cover the costs. 

OPA's loan program has no credit requirements, no late or hidden fees, and a flexible repayment schedule, and is being offered in conjunction with free financial education and dedicated community support. Its simple online application is processed the same day. With an average payment of $61 per month, immigrants can afford to initiate their citizenship application process for themselves and their entire family.

OPA has put more than 800 immigrants closer to their citizenship goals, opening the door to greater financial opportunity. 

"OPA's innovative program delivers immigration funding support at the speed and scale necessary to drive systemic change and impact," said Elyse Cherry, CEO of BlueHub Capital, a national nonprofit community development financing organization sponsoring OPA. "Eastern Bank Foundation has been an incredible supporter of BlueHub over the decades and we're thrilled they are now investing in OPA, our newest nonprofit initiative. We expect that this investment from the Eastern Bank Foundation will enable us to double our impact in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island." 

"In order for more New Americans in our region to have a fair and equitable opportunity to become citizens and be fully included in our communities and economy, they need help getting through the chutes, ladders, and gates of the process such as language barriers, technology limitations, and especially the cost of applying for citizenship itself, which has become out of reach for so many," said Nancy Huntington Stager, President & CEO of Eastern Bank Foundation. "We applaud what BlueHub Capital is doing with their OPA loan program and are glad to play a role in helping extend their efforts. When immigrants can become a deeper part of our U.S. fabric as citizens, they can be fuller participants in their neighborhoods, workplaces and schools and that is good for individuals & families, our community, and our local economy now and in future generations."

About One Percent for America & BlueHub Capital

One Percent for America is a nonprofit organization reducing barriers to US citizenship, advancing immigrant inclusion, and advocating for immigrant equity and financial prosperity—successfully opening new pathways to citizenship that address rising citizenship application costs. One Percent for America is sponsored by BlueHub Capital, a national, mission-driven, nonprofit community development financing organization focused on building healthy communities where low-income people live and work. BlueHub Capital uses innovative financial tools and has deployed over $2.4 billion (and leveraged over $12 billion) in capital to support projects that make communities more vibrant places to live. BlueHub Capital has four distinct programs: BlueHub Loan Fund (community development financing), BlueHub SUN (foreclosure relief), BlueHub Energy (clean energy access) and One Percent for America (citizenship financing).

Contact: Shwetha Ganesh, [email protected], 901-826-4718

SOURCE BlueHub Capital

Also from this source

S&P GLOBAL UPGRADES BLUEHUB'S RATING TO 'A+'

S&P GLOBAL UPGRADES BLUEHUB'S RATING TO 'A+'

BlueHub Capital, a national nonprofit community development finance organization, today announces that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its affiliate...

BlueHub Capital Names Karen Kelleher Next President of BlueHub Loan Fund

BlueHub Capital, a national nonprofit community development financing organization, announced Tuesday the hiring of Karen Kelleher as the new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.