One piece at a time: Turnitin develops interactive AI writing puzzle

Edtech company's new puzzle gives educators resources to navigate every aspect of AI writing - not just detection 

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 48 percent of students have tried using AI-generated tools, whereas 71 percent of instructors and administrators have never used these tools, and 32 percent reported that they are not even aware of these tools, according to a recent study. Considering this, it's easy to see why many focus their energy on identifying AI writing in student submissions.

However, by viewing AI writing in education through the lens of just one puzzle piece - identifying AI writing in students' submissions - institutions and educators are missing the full picture.

Turnitin launched an interactive AI writing resource that highlights the many pieces that make up this broader, complex, and ever-evolving puzzle.
To help, Turnitin launched an interactive AI writing resource that highlights the many pieces that make up this broader, complex, and ever-evolving puzzle, including updating academic policy, improving AI literacy, adopting new grading mindsets and talking to students about ethical use. Organized by audience - educators, administrators and institutions - users can click on puzzle pieces to access Turnitin's expert blog posts, resources, third-party studies and workbooks.

For more information, visit Turnitin's AI writing landing page.

About Turnitin
Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For 25 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Turnitin products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Sweden, The United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 16,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use Turnitin services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft by Turnitin, ProctorExam, and Ouriginal.

