One Planet Group Announces $50M in Initial Investment to Launch Quite Remarkable, A New Standard for Luxury Travel and Experiences

Introducing a scalable, experience-first approach to curated travel, living, and wellness

Key Highlights

Planned $50 million investment from One Planet Group

from One Planet Group Initial platform launch set for Fall 2026

set for Fall 2026 AI-native platform built from the ground up to power personalization, efficiency, and scale

built from the ground up to power personalization, efficiency, and scale Operating with intention , with a meaningful portion of profits supporting affordable housing initiatives and local communities

, with a meaningful portion of profits supporting affordable housing initiatives and local communities Category-defining approach to luxury , combining curated residences, immersive experiences, and wellbeing programming

, combining curated residences, immersive experiences, and wellbeing programming Thoughtfully curated portfolio guided by ongoing evaluation to deliver a highest-quality experience

guided by ongoing evaluation to deliver a highest-quality experience Proven leadership track record , recent $15M investment, turnaround, and successful sale of Inspirato

, recent $15M investment, turnaround, and successful sale of Inspirato Actively building the team across brand, product, technology, partnerships, programming, and member experience

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Planet Group, a closely held private equity firm that owns and operates a portfolio of technology and media businesses, today announced the upcoming launch of Quite Remarkable, a new travel and lifestyle company built to redefine the standards of modern luxury through technology, service, one-of-a kind properties, experiences and intentional design. The platform is slated for initial launch in Fall 2026.

Quite Remarkable - Arriving Fall 2026

Backed by a planned investment of $50 million from One Planet Group, Quite Remarkable is being built as an AI-native platform intended to support personalization and operational efficiency designed to scale a new category of luxury. The company is focused on delivering consistently elevated, highly personalized experiences across travel, living and wellness.

As global travel continues to expand, Quite Remarkable is being built with an awareness that tourism, particularly at the high end, can have unintended impacts on local communities. Guided by One Planet Group's focus on the ripple effect of its investments, the company is committed to operating with intention, with a meaningful portion of profits directed toward affordable housing initiatives and support for local communities.

Founded on the belief that luxury should be both elevated, meaningful, and deeply human, Quite Remarkable introduces a model that combines precision planning with distinctive and memorable travel experiences. Travelers will have access to a thoughtfully curated portfolio of homes, immersive experiences, and transformative programming. The platform is designed to deliver a high-quality experience across its portfolio, with ongoing curation and evaluation guiding its standards.

"Luxury today is no longer just about access. It is about relevance, trust, and how deeply an experience resonates," said Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of One Planet Group and Quite Remarkable. "With Quite Remarkable, we are building a platform that reflects a more intentional way of living and traveling, where technology enhances human connection and every experience is designed to create lasting memories."

Quite Remarkable is being built as an AI-native platform from the ground up, enabling intelligent personalization, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement across the customer journey. This foundation supports scale while preserving a high-touch, concierge-level experience.

The launch builds on One Planet Group's track record of investing in and transforming businesses at scale. The firm previously invested $15 million in Inspirato, where under Zamani's leadership as Chairman and CEO, the company executed a strategic turnaround focused on operational discipline and member experience. That transformation led to the company's profitability and successful sale to Exclusive Collective in early 2026.

With Quite Remarkable, One Planet Group is taking a broader view of the market and expanding beyond traditional luxury membership only models. The platform is designed to address a larger and growing segment of consumers seeking flexibility, meaning, and elevated service, while maintaining a consistent standard of quality across every touchpoint.

"We are not building for a moment. We are building for what comes next," Zamani added. "This is about creating a platform that can grow with our travelers, anticipate their needs, and deliver experiences that are not only exceptional, but truly memorable."

As part of its launch, Quite Remarkable is actively enhancing its team across key functions, including brand and communications, creative, product and technology, partnerships, programming, and member experience. The company is seeking individuals who are motivated to help shape a new standard of luxury through innovation, service, and purpose.

The company will roll out in phases and will expand offerings across wellness, community, and global access.

About Quite Remarkable

Quite Remarkable is a global travel platform designed for those who value discovery, culture, and exceptional places, experiences, and programming. The company curates a portfolio of remarkable homes, boutique hotels and resorts, rare experiences, and transformative wellness programs in some of the world's most inspiring destinations. By combining thoughtful curation, proprietary technology, and elevated service, Quite Remarkable connects members to places and moments that go far beyond traditional travel. Quite Remarkable is a One Planet Group portfolio company. For more information visit quiteremarkable.com.

About One Planet Group

‍One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, travel, and media. One Planet Group's mission is to support strong business ideas while based on its motto of 'Innovation + Intention' building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities, One Planet Group was founded in 2015 and is owned by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is in Walnut Creek, California. For more information visit oneplanetgroup.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Quite Remarkable