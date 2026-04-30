WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Planet Group today announced the appointment of Sam Veazey as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Carlton Hamer. Veazey will oversee financial strategy and operations across the company and its portfolio, including Buyerlink and Quite Remarkable. In addition to his financial leadership, he will support the company's AI transformation initiatives across its businesses.

One Planet Group Appoints Sam Veazey as Chief Financial Officer

Veazey brings more than two decades of experience leading finance and operations across high-growth technology, marketplace, and SaaS businesses. He has a strong track record of scaling companies, driving profitability, and executing complex transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, and IPO readiness.

"Sam brings both depth and clarity to how we think about growth," said Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of One Planet Group. "He understands how to build disciplined, scalable financial systems while also seeing where the world is going. As we continue to evolve our companies, his leadership across finance and AI transformation will help us operate more intelligently, move faster, and create long-term value."

Prior to joining One Planet Group, Veazey served as the Chief Financial Officer at Inspirato and Sandbox VR. He also spent a decade at Houzz, where he played a key role leading the finance department and scaling the company into a leading global platform.

"I'm excited to join One Planet Group at such a dynamic time," said Veazey. "The company's commitment to building and growing businesses with intention, combined with its strong portfolio and leadership, creates a powerful foundation for sustainable growth. I look forward to working with the team to scale the platform, advance our AI capabilities, and deliver long-term value."

"We are deeply grateful to Carlton for his leadership and the impact he has made during his time as Chief Financial Officer," added Payam Zamani. "He helped strengthen our financial foundation and supported the growth of our portfolio companies with discipline and integrity. We thank him for his partnership and wish him continued success in his next chapter."

Veazey holds an MBA in Management and Finance, an MS in Biomedical Engineering, and a BS in Biology and Mathematics from the University of Miami.

About One Planet Group

‍One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, travel, and media. One Planet Group's mission is to support strong business ideas while based on its motto of 'Innovation + Intention' building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities. One Planet Group was founded in 2015 and is owned by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is in Walnut Creek, California. For more information visit oneplanetgroup.com.

About Buyerlink

Buyerlink is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing. Conducting millions of auctions monthly, Buyerlink's patented technology allows businesses to access hyper-targeted consumer demand at any scale. Increasingly AI-driven, the platform leverages machine learning to optimize performance and deliver more efficient outcomes for buyers and sellers.

Offering Enhanced Clicks™, qualified leads, inbound calls, transfers, call-verified leads, and pre-set appointments, Buyerlink enables businesses to meet customers where they are. The Buyerlink platform is category-agnostic, and currently serves the automotive, home services, home warranty, insurance, legal, real estate, and solar sectors. Buyerlink is fully owned by One Planet Group, a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses. Spanning a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media, One Planet's mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and gives back to communities. Buyerlink's global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California, with employees in over ten countries. For more information visit buyerlink.com.

About Quite Remarkable

Quite Remarkable is a global luxury travel platform designed for those who value discovery, culture, and exceptional places, experiences, and programming. The company curates a portfolio of remarkable homes, boutique hotels and resorts, rare experiences, and transformative wellness programs in some of the world's most inspiring destinations. By combining thoughtful curation, proprietary technology, and elevated service, Quite Remarkable connects members to places and moments that go far beyond traditional travel. Quite Remarkable is a One Planet Group portfolio company. For more information visit quiteremarkable.com. For more information visit quiteremarkable.com.

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SOURCE One Planet Group