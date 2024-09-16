One Planet Summit 2024: Placing Humanity at the Heart of Business Life

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Planet Group announces the return of the One Planet Summit from October 11-13, 2024 at the iconic Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The One Planet Summit is a space for learning how timeless spiritual principles can elevate business practices for the betterment of humanity. Themed "Spiritual Enterprise," this year features a lineup of speakers from a spectrum of industries including technology, media, venture capital, entertainment, and hospitality.

One Planet Summit 2024 Speakers & Presenters

"There is something fundamentally flawed with the way capitalism has been practiced," said Payam Zamani, founder and CEO of One Planet Group and the One Planet Summit. "How can we better use the power of business to make the world a better place? The One Planet Summit is a space to imagine the spiritual dimension to doing business and rethink our approach to our collective economic lives."

Meet the Speakers:

The Summit will feature a diverse group of speakers from various sectors who are all actively seeking ways to align their work with the greater mission of advancing society. They include:

Zhang Xin, Co-Founder & Former CEO, SOHO China and Founder & CEO, Closer Media

Pejman Nozad, Co-Founder & Founding Managing Partner of Pear VC

Dr. Joy DeGruy, Author, Educator & Founder, Be The Healing

Neal Harmon, Co-Founder & CEO of Angel Studios

Keely Cat-Wells, Founder & CEO of Making Space

Dr. Seth Dobrin, Founder & CEO, Qantm AI and Former Global Chief AI Officer, IBM

Ted Ent, CEO & President of Innisfree Hotels

Jamey Heath, CEO of Wayfarer Studio

Dr. Joshua Lincoln, Author, Educator, Policy Advisor on Global Governance

Aliyah Marandiz, Founder & CEO of Sugardoh

Arian Moayed, an Emmy and Tony-nominated actor and Co-Founder of Waterwell

Adam Robarts, Architect, Author, Co-Founder & CEO, Robarts Spaces

Dr. Shahrzad Sabet, Co-Director of Center On Modernity in Transition (COMIT)

Payam Shodjai, Senior Director of Product Management at Meta

Eva Yazhari, Co-Founder & CEO of Beyond Capital Ventures

Inviting the Media Community

Media attendees will have the chance to engage directly with speakers and explore how spiritual values can influence business practices and help us build better companies. Submit a request to [email protected] if you wish to cover the event.

Why Attend?

The One Planet Summit is designed for anyone drawn to redefining capitalism and exploring the intersection of business and spirituality for the betterment of humanity. The space is designed to foster connections among a growing community humbly committed to learning and applying new approaches within their organizations and communities. Visit highlights of the 2023 One Planet Summit here .

Registrations are open through Oct 1. For more details and to register please visit theoneplanetsummit.com .

About the One Planet Summit

The One Planet Summit, initiated by One Planet Group in 2023, is a platform where individuals committed to ethical business practices converge to elevate business to serve humanity. The event has quickly become a space for creating meaningful connections and sharing innovative ideas that blend business acumen with spiritual insights, attracting participants from influential corporations across various sectors. With focus on fostering a community that inspires real-world solutions and advances the role of compassionate business practices in society. One Planet Summit 2024, themed "Spiritual Enterprise," will take place from October 11 to October 13, 2024, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. For more information, visit theoneplanetsummit.com .

About One Planet Group

‍One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including tech, publishing, media and hospitality. One Planet Group's mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities. The company's investment portfolio includes a diverse group of innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, emphasizing companies that aspire to 'Innovation + Intention.' One Planet Group was founded by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is in Walnut Creek, California. For more information, visit oneplanetgroup.com .

