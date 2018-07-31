One Product Transforms Any Home Theater System

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you had to choose just one device to completely transform your home media experience, what would it be? There is an exciting new answer to that question: Modulus. Modulus Media Systems' feature-rich DVR gives you freedom and features that actually make watching TV fun again! Imagine being able to play, record, stream, store, and share any type of media from one elegant unit that supports 4K and UHD. An easy-to-install unit with no more switching of inputs where everything can be controlled by a universal remote with voice command. Imagine all your content in one place, on one screen.

There is nothing like Modulus on the market today. Don't like commercials? Skip them instantly. Can't find the content you want? Modulus has global search. DVR is full? Modulus ships with a whopping 6TB of storage and can be ordered with 20TB. Upload every Blu-ray and DVD you own and Modulus is your movie server. Import your CDs and music libraries from your smartphone and Modulus is your new stereo system. Add your home videos and photos right to Modulus and it's your family media hub. Want to save your favorite streaming shows? Modulus allows full recording of all streaming content for which you have a subscription. No more disappearing episodes of your favorite binge-worthy series.

Toss your cheap plastic cable DVR and be amazed at the difference Modulus can make. Whether your budget is big or small, this one system will improve every aspect of your media experience, and it's expandable to every room in the house via our Modulus "Mini" units. The home theater press has called Modulus "a game changer" that "does everything" and top system integrators love it, too. In fact, many of our dealers plan to offer Modulus to their entire past customer list as "the ultimate upgrade."

To fully appreciate Modulus, you have to see it! At CEDIA 2018, please drop by our Booth #2339 for a private demonstration. The Modulus media server will be sold exclusively through our System Integrator partners for the near future.

