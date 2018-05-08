One Refugee and Upwardly Global Partner to Help Refugee Students Launch Professional Careers

Utah is home to approximately 60,000 refugees. One Refugee serves young adults with a refugee background, helping these students to obtain higher education and connect to meaningful careers. The collaboration between One Refugee and Upwardly Global will provide students with access to UpGlo's internationally-recognized online curriculum, providing essential cultural education on navigating a U.S. job search.

"This partnership will be critical in preparing our students to bridge the gap between higher education and full-time employment," said Steve Ostler, CEO of One Refugee. "Upwardly Global's programs have successfully prepared thousands of skilled immigrants and refugees to translate their education and skills into the U.S. workforce. Incorporating their comprehensive training will benefit our students as they prepare to graduate and launch their professional careers in the U.S."

Students and recent post-graduates will have access to courses and training on:

Interviewing with confidence

Marketing yourself to employers

Using LinkedIn to gain employer visibility and connections

Access to a resume template builder and industry-specific guides

Upwardly Global will also provide One Refugee staff with training to address the specific challenges refugee job seekers face in acclimating to a U.S. job search.

"This innovative partnership enables both organizations to grow our impact and better help refugee students prepare for a competitive job market," said Allie Levinsky, Vice President of Products and Partnership for Upwardly Global. "One Refugee provides outstanding services in the region, and we are proud to work with an organization committed to giving newcomers the tools to build lasting careers here in the U.S."

About One Refugee

One Refugee champions individuals with a refugee background by helping them obtain an education and build successful, meaningful careers. One Refugee works individually with each refugee, providing career counseling, mentorship, financial aid and more. As a non-profit organization, One Refugee has helped hundreds of refugees thrive in their new home.

About Upwardly Global

Upwardly Global is the first and longest-serving organization that focuses on helping foreign-trained immigrants and refugees integrate into the American workforce. The organization prepares newcomers for jobs that match their education and skills, and provides employers with the tools to create inclusive hiring practices so they can take advantage of this untapped and valuable potential.

Contact: Raymon Burton

Phone: 801-360-5707

Email: Raymon@onerefugee.org

